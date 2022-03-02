Runoffs Expected for EBJ’s District 30 House Seat – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Nine Democrats and six Republicans are fighting in Tuesday’s primary to fill the vacancy in Dist. 30 left by retiring U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.
The Democratic candidate field to fill the seat includes State Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), who was endorsed by Johnson, Arthur Dixon, Jane Hope Hamilton, Vonciel Jones Hill, Keisha Williams-Lanblackchronicled, Barbara Mallory Caraway, Jessica Mason, Abel Mulugheta, and Roy Williams, Jr.
With so many Democrats looking to fill Johnson’s seat, a runoff was expected.
On the Republican side of this primary are six more candidates: Lizbeth Diaz, Kelvin Goodwin-Castillo, Dakinya “Kinya” Jefferson, Angeigh J. Roc’ellerpitts, and James Rodgers.
Primary runoffs are May 24.
IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES
- Jan. 31 — Last day to register to vote in March 1 primary
- Feb. 14 — Early voting begins for the primary.
- Feb. 18 — The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary (request received, not postmarked).
- Feb. 25 — Early voting ends for the primary.
- March 1 — Election Day. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
- March 3 — Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.
- April 25 — Last day to register to vote in Primary runoffs.
- May 13 — The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff (request received, not postmarked).
- May 16 — Early voting begins for the primary runoff.
- May 20 — Early voting ends for the primary runoff.
- May 24 — Primary runoffs. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
- May 25 — Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.