Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

The small town of Lisbon Falls, Maine held a prayer vigil on Thursday to bear in mind Patti Eger, a deeply spiritual lady and liked member of the group. Eger was once one among 4 other folks killed in a violent rampage that shook the typically quiet house.

The capturing, which injured seven other folks in overall, has introduced the problem of mass gun violence to a rural group the place violent crime is uncommon. The assets the place the 4 have been killed has turn out to be a spot for friends, circle of relatives, and neighbors to pay their respects.

Joseph Eaton, 34, has been charged with 4 counts of homicide and capturing at a couple of automobiles alongside Interstate 295. Eaton’s folks, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, have been killed at the side of Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62. Eaton was once prohibited from having weapons as a result of his legal previous.

Police have not begun to speak about a conceivable cause in the back of the shootings or the kind of gun(e) used, and Eaton stays in prison since his arrest on Tuesday.

Friends of the Eger circle of relatives remembered them as a fixture locally who valued religion and charity. Patti Eger was once recognized for her dedication to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach and warmly greeting everybody she knew, even out of doors of church-related actions.

Cynthia and David Eaton have been revered participants of the group who cherished driving their Harley-Davidson in combination at occasions around the nation.

Eaton had a previous legal report throughout a couple of states, and his family expressed surprise and confusion over what may have led him to dedicate any such heinous act.

As the group grieves and questions the character of the tragedy, a makeshift memorial has been arrange out of doors the Eger house with flora and Patti Eger’s favourite sweet, Twizzlers.

