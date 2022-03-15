Russell Gage signing with Buccaneers: Former Falcons receiver lands with rival, per report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, however they have been out there to exchange Antonio Brown. They could have performed that this week, as former Atlanta Falcons broad receiver Russell Gage is anticipated to signal with Tampa Bay, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Gage is a weapon who can line up in numerous spots at receiver, as he performed 202 snaps within the slot and 203 snaps out broad in 2021, according to PFF. The 26-year-old is coming off of his two greatest seasons, as he caught 72 passes for 786 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Falcons in 2020, and 66 passes for 770 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2021 whereas boasting a career-high 70.2% catch fee.

Gage’s greatest efficiency in 2021 truly got here in opposition to the Buccaneers in Week 13, as caught 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards. He additionally torched the New Orleans Saints for 126 yards and a landing within the regular-season finale.

The Buccaneers have a number of younger, intriguing receivers in Scott Miller, Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden, however Gage is a participant who has delivered when referred to as upon when Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley have been absent from the beginning lineup. The Falcons get a reliable No. three receiver who can maintain down a beginning spot till Godwin returns from his ACL tear, whereas concurrently additional decimating a rival’s receiving corps.