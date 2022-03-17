Russell Westbrook addresses trash talk from Timberwolves: ‘Nobody over there has done anything in this league’

In what’s changing into an more and more frequent incidence, the Los Angeles Lakers have been blown out on Wednesday. This time, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves dominating them in a 124-104 victory, and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook did not take kindly to their perspective through the thrashing. The Timberwolves have been seen speaking fairly a little bit of trash to the Lakers, and whereas Westbrook denied that it was directed his approach, he did exit of his approach to remind the Timberwolves of the place he perceives them within the league’s pecking order.

“I actually do not pay no thoughts to it. Perhaps different guys (do). “They weren’t speaking to me. They have been speaking to particular person guys, however the trash speaking would not trouble me none. No one over there has completed something on this league,” Westbrook said whereas stifling amusing. “It is positive. They’re good. They received a recreation, pleased for them, (I will) transfer on to the following one. That is that.”

Most of this quote was pretty innocuous, however to recommend that Minnesota’s gamers in some way lack the appropriate to speak trash due to his notion of their achievements within the NBA reveals a startling lack of self-awareness. The Timberwolves have received 12 extra video games than the Lakers. The 2 groups have performed 4 occasions and the Timberwolves have outscored the Lakers by 57 factors in these matchups. Proper now, the Timberwolves are a considerably higher staff than the Lakers are. Westbrook would not acknowledge that. As a substitute, he hangs on to his previous accolades for pricey life. It is a smart commonplace on his half. Averaging career-worst statistics on a staff properly beneath .500 provides him little proper to speak trash himself. The previous is all he actually has at this stage of his profession.

Westbrook has spent the season clinging to the concept his former MVP standing excuses him from the kind of soiled work the Lakers would wish him to decide to to be able to win. He continues to take the mistaken pictures and switch the ball over. His defensive effort is as restricted as ever, and he is completed little to develop as an off-ball scorer on a staff that already employs LeBron James. When the Lakers held him accountable for these shortcomings by benching him late in a couple of fourth quarters, he once more leaned on his previous accomplishments. “I haven’t got to hit a benchmark. Or I should not should,” Westbrook mentioned in February. “I earned the appropriate to be in closing lineups. I imply, numbers will inform you. I haven’t got to elucidate that.”

No member of the Timberwolves has achieved as a lot within the NBA individually as Westbrook. Perhaps that is a part of what has made them so profitable this season. The staff has loads of youthful expertise, however in contrast to the Lakers, their gamers have made a acutely aware effort to work on their shortcomings. Karl-Anthony Cities and D’Angelo Russell are each former All-Stars on max contracts. They’re each having one of the best defensive seasons of their profession. They’ve dedicated to successful, and proper now, that is extra significant than something Westbrook is doing in what are more and more trying like his remaining few years within the NBA.