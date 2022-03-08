Russell Wilson asks Ciara for more babies, Kendrick Lamar set to headline Glastonbury Festival and more

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Ciara guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and her husband Russell Wilson joined, surprising the singer with an unexpected proposal.

The Seahawks quarterback got down on one knee and said, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

The “Level Up” singer threw her head back in laughter while Wilson continued to plead for more children. “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there,” Ciara joked.

The couple share three children, 19-month-old son Win Harrison, four-year old daughter Sienna Princess and Ciara’s seven-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

Glastonbury Festival announced Kendrick Lamar will headline its 2022 festival, which is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The event will take place at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England and will run from June 22-26.

Paul McCartney is set to head up Saturday’s show and Kendrick will close out the festival on Sunday. Among the list of stars set to perform are Diana Ross, TLC and Billie Eilish.

The 25th anniversary of rapper Biggie’s death is March 9. The late NY rapper died in 1997 while in L.A. to promote his second and final album, Life After Death. According to HipHopDX, and in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, Biggie’s estate announced a limited edition 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set, set to drop on June 10.

