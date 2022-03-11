Russell Wilson could become fifth QB in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams following blockbuster trade

With Russell Wilson headed to Denver following Tuesday’s blockbuster trade, the previous Seahawks quarterback goes to have an opportunity to hitch a really unique membership this yr: Wilson may develop into simply the fifth quarterback in NFL historical past to beat all 32 groups.

Over the course of his profession, Wilson has overwhelmed 30 of the NFL’s 32 groups and it simply so occurs that in the course of the 2022 season, the Broncos might be enjoying the 2 groups that Wilson has but to beat. As you’ll be able to most likely guess, one of many groups that Wilson has but to beat is the Seahawks. After spending his whole 10-year profession within the Pacific Northwest, Wilson will get to face his former crew sooner or later in the course of the 2022 season in a sport that might be performed in Seattle (We received’t know the precise date till the NFL schedule is launched within the spring).

The opposite crew Wilson has but to beat is the Chargers, and since they’re in the identical division as Denver, the Broncos’ new quarterback will get two cracks at beating them in 2022.

If Wilson beats each the Seahawks and the Chargers in the course of the upcoming season, he’ll develop into simply the fifth quarterback ever to beat all 32 NFL teams. The one quarterbacks who’ve pulled that off are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre. It’s one of the unique golf equipment {that a} quarterback can be part of and Wilson could possibly be getting his membership in 2022 (Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton are additionally form of within the membership. Regardless that they haven’t overwhelmed 32 groups, they did get no less than one win in opposition to all 28 groups that had been in existence throughout their profession).

The one notable facet of Wilson becoming a member of the membership is that he could be the youngest participant to ever achieve membership. Relying on how the schedule goes, Wilson may be part of the membership at age 33 or 34 (His birthday is on Nov. 29, so he’d must beat each groups earlier than then to hitch the membership at 33). The youngest QB to hitch the membership was Manning, who did it at age 38. Brady didn’t join the club until last season, when he beat the Patriots at age 44 to finish the 32-team gauntlet.

If Wilson does beat each the Chargers and Seahawks this yr, it could possibly be some time earlier than we see one other quarterback beat all 32 groups. As issues presently stand, there’s only one active quarterback who’s overwhelmed 31 of the league’s 32 groups and that’s Aaron Rodgers. The one means Rodgers can hit 32 is that if he in some way finds a technique to beat the Packers, which isn’t going to occur so long as he’s in Inexperienced Bay.

Apart from Wilson, there’s just one different quarterback who’s even overwhelmed 30 groups and that’s Joe Flacco. To get to 32, Flacco must beat each the Ravens and the Seahawks. If he re-signs with the Jets for the upcoming season, that might really occur as a result of New York performs each of these groups in 2022, however he’d must win the beginning QB job to actually have a probability at that and nobody expects him to win the beginning QB job.

Wilson, Rodgers and Flacco are the one three energetic quarterbacks who’ve overwhelmed no less than 30 groups.