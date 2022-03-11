Russell Wilson lost trust in Seahawks, teammates say he ‘checked out’ in 2021 before Broncos trade, per report

The Seahawks despatched shock waves by way of the NFL this week after they reportedly agreed to commerce franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, contradicting their very own repeated assurances that Wilson was in Seattle to remain. In actuality, the divorce was all however inevitable, according to The Athletic. In a deep dive into the star QB’s departure, the report states that Wilson and the Seahawks steadily misplaced extra belief in one another lately, to the purpose that a few of Wilson’s teammates believed the Professional Bowler “checked out” in the course of the 2021 season.

Pissed off by an more and more totally different offensive philosophy, and impressed by Tom Brady’s relocation-fueled Super Bowl run with the Buccaneers, Wilson had his agent, Mark Rodgers, name Seahawks basic supervisor John Schneider final offseason with an inventory of acceptable commerce locations within the occasion Seattle needed to half methods, per the report. This was primarily the QB’s manner of requesting a transfer with out really doing so, and Schneider, already at odds with Wilson’s more and more public hints at displeasure, “disregarded (his agent) in profane phrases.” That led to Rodgers itemizing Wilson’s most well-liked locations to ESPN.

After which got here the 2021 marketing campaign. Amid Wilson’s slight drop-off in manufacturing, in addition to his sidelining finger damage, “(some) teammates mentioned they sensed … that Wilson had checked out,” per the report. Wilson, in the meantime, who had lengthy been very tight with coach Pete Carroll, significantly in the course of the crew’s back-to-back Tremendous Bowl appearances in 2013-2014, grew more and more pissed off with the employees’s run-heavy tendencies. By 2021, per The Athletic, the QB felt that Carroll was merely telling him what he needed to listen to, and that their relationship, whereas skilled, had not improved.

“With out belief, the 2 sides couldn’t discover a approach to co-exist behind the scenes,” in line with the report, “which rendered their public feedback (about dedication) meaningless.”

Now, Seattle is looking for its subsequent QB, proudly owning the Broncos’ No. 9 general decide within the 2022 draft, in addition to former Broncos second-round QB Drew Lock. Denver, in the meantime, hopes to emerge within the crowded AFC West with Wilson underneath heart, giving the Broncos their most completed signal-caller since Peyton Manning.