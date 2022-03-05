Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies

Ciara has just gotten proposed to… again!

The Grammy-winning artist recently guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and was joined by her husband, Russell Wilson. During the show, the football star surprised his 36-year-old wife with a proposal, this time, asking the singer if she wanted to have another baby. The surprise moment happened after the “Level Up” singer adorably told the audience that her husband makes her nervous while blushing after he handed her a bouquet of roses. “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” Rusell asked the audience as he dropped down to one knee. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”