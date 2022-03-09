Russell Wilson traded to Broncos: How the betting odds shifted in Denver’s favor following blockbuster move

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory by striking a deal with the Seattle Seahawks that landed them Russell Wilson — pending the star quarterback’s approval — for an assortment of players and draft picks. Denver has been on the hunt for another elite quarterback that can put them back in Super Bowl contention essentially since Peyton Manning retired in 2015. With Wilson now solidified under center, the Broncos have put the NFL — and the oddsmakers — on notice that they are ready to make another Lombardi run.

As one may expect, this seismic trade has shaken the Broncos odds for the 2022 season to a dramatic degree. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Denver was +1200 to win the AFC before the Wilson trade and is now +700. Those new odds now make them one of the favorites to come out of the conference and are only looking up to the Buffalo Bills (+415) and Kansas City Chiefs (+450). They are also just above the current AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who are +1000 to get back to the Super Bowl.

In regard to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Denver went from +2500 to win Super Bowl LVII to +1400. Those odds have even increased in the time that Caesars highlighted this shift and the Broncos are +1200 to win the Super Bowl as of Tuesday afternoon. That puts them behind only the Bills (+750), Chiefs (+800), and Packers (+1000) in the latest odds, and has them knotted with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

To put it in more context, the Broncos effectively vaulted themselves up to one of the elite teams in the NFL in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Before the Wilson trade, they were in the same vicinity as the Patriots, Titans, Chargers, and Colts to win it all in the AFC. You could even argue that Denver realistically should have had even worse odds than those clubs given their uncertainty at quarterback. That said, the books were clearly bumping them up a tad as insurance as they were widely rumors to be swinging big at the quarterback position this offseason. Most assumed that would be Aaron Rodgers, but Wilson has a very similar level of impact.

Meanwhile, Wilson is currently +1500 to win NFL MVP, which is tied with Matthew Stafford and looking up at Patrick Mahomes (+700), Aaron Rodgers (+800), Josh Allen (+850), Joe Burrow (+1200), and Justin Herbert (+1300).