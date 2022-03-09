Russell Wilson traded to Broncos: Twitter reacts to Seahawks trading QB to Denver

Quarterback Russell Wilson will be cooking in Denver next season. On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced they are trading Wilson to the Broncos, pending a physical. The news of No. 3 leaving the Seahawks is not too shocking, as Wilson has been unable to find success in Seattle for some time now.

As a quarterback with the skill level he has, partnered with the hope he showed early in his career and during his two championship runs, the Seahawks certainly should have been more accomplished than they were with him. Last season the Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record — the worst in the NFC West — while the Broncos also finished 7-10 and last in the AFC West.

The former Super Bowl champion is now headed to the AFC West, where many talented quarterbacks reside: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr complete the starting quarterback’s list of the division. Not a bad group.

Wilson will now try to win at Mile High Stadium, where Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater failed to find win much last season. The 33-year-old QB had been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the third round in 2012. Wilson deciding on Denver for his next team was what left many surprised — including fellow NFL players. Here are some of the best reactions to the news:

There has certainly been no shortage of NFL news today. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to 4-year deal with Green Bay as well on Tuesday.

