Russell Wilson was almost traded to Eagles in 2022, but QB nixed the deal before it was finalized, per report

Jalen Hurts had a extremely a hit season with the Philadelphia Eagles closing 12 months, but it seems that, that almost did not occur, as a result of he almost wasn't their beginning quarterback. At one level right through the 2022 offseason, the Eagles had been in truth having a look to change Hurts with Russell Wilson. There's been a large number of hypothesis about whether or not the Eagles in truth attempted to make a deal for Wilson closing 12 months and it's having a look increasingly more like they did. Although the commerce try got here greater than a 12 months in the past, the matter is turning again up now as a result of it was a subject matter of debate on the "Brock and Salk Show" in Seattle this week. During an episode of the display, Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop discussed that the Eagles were very in obtaining Wilson. “The Eagles really wanted him,” Bishop mentioned. “I think they liked his style of play.”Ian Rapoport of NFL Media in truth shared a equivalent tale again in April. During an interview with Joey Mulinaro, Rapoport was requested about the juiciest rumors that he is heard at the mix over the previous few years. “There were times last year when I was pretty convinced at the combine that either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport mentioned. According to the NFL Media insider, each offers fell aside as a result of Wilson wasn’t “into” becoming a member of both workforce. The quarterback had a no-trade clause and was in a position to nix any deal that concerned a workforce he did not need to play for. “That was one where you kind of stop everything and you’re like, ‘Hang on,'” Rapoport mentioned of the Wilson to Philly rumors. “But it turned out that was not something he was into.” If you wish to have additional evidence that the Eagles attempted to make a play for Wilson, all you may have to do is ask the Wilson’s private QB trainer, Jake Heaps. Wilson and Heaps are so tight that the QB in truth requested Heaps to transfer to Denver after Wilson was traded to the Broncos closing 12 months. During an interview in March 2022, now not most effective did Heaps expose that Wilson shot down the Eagles, but he additionally gave a timeline for when it came about. “He turned down the Washington [Commanders] offer and he turned down an offer from Philly during the combine,” Heaps mentioned, by means of Bleeding Green Nation. Based on the proof, it turns out lovely transparent that the Eagles made a robust push for Wilson at the mix, but when they were given shot down, Howie Roseman made up our minds to publicly again Hurts as the starter. In the finish, Wilson will have stored the Eagles from themselves. Instead of being caught with a QB who struggled in 2022, the Eagles had been pressured to get started Hurts, who led Philly to the Super Bowl right through a stellar season the place he additionally completing as runner-up to Patrick Mahomes for MVP. The Eagles rewarded Hurts this offseason by way of giving him a five-year, $255 million extension, which in brief made him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past. If Hurts was somewhat upset to in finding out that the Eagles attempted to change him, he most certainly does not care anymore now that he were given an enormous contract whilst additionally understanding that he is secured his spot as the Eagles’ quarterback of the long term. 