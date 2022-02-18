Russia ‘100%’ certain to invade Ukraine, Inhofe says he’s been told | Local News













Privately, intelligence sources have been even more pessimistic about the the prospects of war in eastern Europe than they have been in public, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday.

“I said, ‘Are you anticipating an attack — that is, Russia against Ukraine — and if so, what are the chances of that happening,'” Inhofe said, referring to an unnamed intelligence official. “The answer was, ‘100%.'”

Inhofe said he has no trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and no idea what Putin’s ultimate goal is.

“The leader from Russia lies,” Inhofe said bluntly. “He says things that aren’t true. Only a (few) days ago, he said ‘We are pulling out of the area,’ implying that they were not going to attack Ukraine. Then we found out yesterday, (Putin) said, ‘No, you misunderstood us.’

“He lies,” said Inhofe. “He lies willfully, and more than he tells the truth.”

The United States and its allies say Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. Russia denies it is planning an attack and says the U.S. is trying to provoke hostilities.