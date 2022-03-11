Russia calls U.N. meeting alleging U.S. “military biological activities” in Ukraine — U.S. calls it “false flag effort”

United Nations – Russia rapidly referred to as a Friday morning U.N. Safety Council assembly late on Thursday night to debate in open debate what it referred to as “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine” — main the Biden administration to instantly denounce it as a “false flag effort.”

In a remark despatched to CBS Information, Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, stated, “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Safety Council as a venue for selling their disinformation.”

“Russia has a well-documented historical past of utilizing chemical weapons and has lengthy maintained a organic weapons program in violation of worldwide regulation,” Dalton stated, including, “Russia additionally has a monitor document of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”

“That is precisely the form of false flag effort we’ve got warned Russia may provoke to justify a organic or chemical weapons assault,” she stated.

The Friday assembly was introduced by Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky in a tweet linking to the Russian Ministry of Protection, claiming evaluation of paperwork about U.S. “navy organic actions” in Ukraine, with a half-dozen paperwork connected with graphs and charts.

Washington had warned earlier this week that Russia may escalate the violence in its conflict in Ukraine with using organic or chemical weapons, or by claiming Ukrainian forces used them as a pretext.

White Home press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday dismissed Russia’s claims as “preposterous” and steered Russia could also be laying the groundwork for utilizing such weapons itself. “That is all an apparent ploy by Russia to attempt to attempt to justify its additional premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified assault on Ukraine.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby additionally refuted the claims as “absurd” and “basic Russian propaganda.”

“They’re laughable,” Kirby stated Wednesday. “We aren’t, not creating organic or chemical weapons inside Ukraine. It is not taking place.”

The Friday assembly will hear briefings from U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu and Underneath Secretary Normal Rosemary DiCarlo, a former U.S. Mission to the U.N. Ambassador-rank official.

