Russia extends WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention

March 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Houston native was detained after Russian officers say they discovered vape cartridges containing oil derived from hashish in her baggage. 


American WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been prolonged to Could 19. 

Christian Petersen/Getty Pictures

A Moscow courtroom has prolonged the detention of Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner till Could 19, in line with Russian state information company TASS. Russian authorities detained Griner at a Moscow airport in February for the possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from hashish, which may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years in jail.

“The courtroom granted the petition of the investigation and prolonged the time period of U.S. citizen Griner’s detention till Could 19,” TASS reported, citing the Khimki Court docket of the Moscow Area. Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the Public Monitoring Fee advised TASS that Griner is sharing a cell with two different ladies with no earlier convictions, including her solely difficulty was that the jail beds had been too quick for her 6-foot-9 body.

Griner, 31, has gained two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a nationwide championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time WNBA All-Star.

The previous first total decide within the 2013 WNBA Draft has performed in Russia for the final seven years within the winter. She final performed for her Russian staff UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 earlier than the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Griner was arrested in Moscow upon returning to Russia, amid the nation’s assaults on Ukraine intensifying. Her spouse, Cherelle Griner, has been posting on Instagram about her detention.

“My coronary heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats day by day that goes by,” Cherelle wrote in a publish shared final week. “I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You are our particular person! There aren’t any phrases to precise this ache. I am hurting, we’re hurting.”



 

