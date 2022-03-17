Russia extends WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention

Christian Petersen/Getty Pictures

A Moscow courtroom has prolonged the detention of Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner till Could 19, in line with Russian state information company TASS. Russian authorities detained Griner at a Moscow airport in February for the possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from hashish, which may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years in jail.

“The courtroom granted the petition of the investigation and prolonged the time period of U.S. citizen Griner’s detention till Could 19,” TASS reported, citing the Khimki Court docket of the Moscow Area. Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the Public Monitoring Fee advised TASS that Griner is sharing a cell with two different ladies with no earlier convictions, including her solely difficulty was that the jail beds had been too quick for her 6-foot-9 body.