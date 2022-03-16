Russia ramps up missile strikes on Kyiv as ground forces stall: Pentagon Day 20 update

Alex Wong/Getty Photographs, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon has been offering every day updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine’s efforts to withstand.

Listed here are highlights of what a senior U.S. protection official informed reporters Tuesday on Day 20:

Russians step up missile strikes on Kyiv as floor forces stall

Russian forces have gained little floor in Ukraine over current days, in accordance with the Pentagon. The closest invaders to Kyiv have been stalled roughly 9 to 12 miles northwest of the town’s heart for practically every week. Different troops advancing on the capital from the northeast are nonetheless 12 to 19 miles out, the place they have been for no less than 4 days.

However whereas its floor effort on Kyiv has been largely halted, Russia has ramped up its bombardment of the town, hitting residential areas with long-range missiles extra continuously.

The sample is comparable throughout the nation, together with within the port metropolis of Mariupol, which is being remoted by Russian forces and is struggling heavy bombardment.

Russia has now launched greater than 950 missiles towards Ukraine because the starting of the invasion, in accordance with the official. That is up from an estimated 900 on Monday.

A conflict with many fronts

Russian troops stay on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the place they proceed to fulfill sturdy Ukrainian resistance, in accordance with the senior U.S. protection official.

Final week the official stated Russian forces had been ” simply outdoors the town” of Mykolayiv. In Monday’s replace the official stated the U.S. has seen no new motion towards or previous the town.

Pentagon officers have speculated that Russian troops may intend to take Mykolayiv to place themselves in place for a floor assault on the important thing port metropolis of Odessa whereas different troops launch an amphibious assault from the Black Sea.

Whereas the U.S. has noticed a number of Russian touchdown craft working within the northern Black Sea, thus far there aren’t any indicators of an imminent amphibious motion towards Odessa, the official stated.

Navy energy largely intact

Regardless of 20 days of heavy combating and losses on the Russian and Ukrainian sides, each nations have roughly 90% of their fight energy nonetheless intact, in accordance with the official. For Russia, that is counting solely the forces Russian President Vladimir Putin dedicated to the invasion.

“We’ve got seen no motion of Russian forces stationed elsewhere in Russia being deployed to the west to bolster the [battalion tactical groups] the Russians have already got in Ukraine,” the official stated. “And we’ve seen no proof of Russian efforts to circulation in extra provides from inside Russia or from elsewhere, however we now have purpose to consider the Russians are contemplating their resupply and manning choices.”

There are additionally no indications at this level that Belarus is getting ready to ship troops of its personal to hitch the invasion, the official added.

US weapons to Ukraine

Weapons from the US and different nations continues to circulation into Ukraine, together with over the past 24 hours, the official stated.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.