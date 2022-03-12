Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden authorizes $200 million in military assistance to Ukraine

Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push via Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” based on U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular army operation.”

Russian forces transferring from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have superior nearer to the town heart in latest days regardless of the resistance, coming inside about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the US, Canada and nations all through Europe, focusing on the Russian economic system in addition to Putin himself.

For earlier protection please see here.

Here is how the information is growing. All occasions Japanese:

Mar 12, 11:49 am

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has misplaced 1,300 troops, claims Russia misplaced 12,000

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine misplaced 1,300 troops and claimed that Russia has misplaced 12,000 troops, to reporters Saturday.

“I am unable to say that I am pleased about their losses as a result of it isn’t who I’m. We’re speaking about human lives right here, and people troopers had been delivered to the conflict as cannon fodder, brainwashed and confused,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Zelenskyy additionally commented on the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, saying probably the most profitable hall has been out of Sumy the place tens of 1000’s had been evacuated.

“It is a very troublesome course of and generally we’ve got to invent unorthodox strategies to facilitate that, as a result of the Russians virtually by no means observe cease-fire to permit evacuation of civilians,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Zelenskyy additionally commented on discussions with Russia, saying he has been requesting direct talks on the highest stage for over two years.

“No less than we are able to see some progress now in that in addition they begin to agree that dialogue is required. However after all we’d search broader involvement of different world leaders, as a result of in any talks about future agency safety ensures for Ukraine we are going to by no means belief solely Moscow after such a bloody conflict it unleashed,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Mar 12, 11:14 am

Biden authorizes $200 million in army help to Ukraine

President Joe Biden approved $200 million in new army help to Ukraine, to come back from present U.S. weapons shares, the White Home mentioned Saturday.

Biden approved “the drawdown of as much as an combination worth of $200 million in protection articles and companies of the Division of Protection, and army training and coaching, to offer help to Ukraine and to make the determinations required underneath such part to direct such a drawdown,” the White Home mentioned in a press launch.

Mar 12, 10:13 am

Putin, Macron, Scholz talk about humanitarian scenario in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the cellphone with French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, concerning the humanitarian scenario in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s press service reported on Saturday.

The Kremlin claimed “quite a few info of gross violations of worldwide humanitarian regulation by Ukrainian safety forces had been cited – extrajudicial killings of dissenters, taking hostages and utilizing civilians as human shields, inserting heavy weapons in residential areas, close to hospitals, faculties, kindergartens.”

The Kremlin additionally claimed, “nationalist battalions systematically disrupt rescue operations, intimidate civilians throughout evacuation makes an attempt.”

Putin “urged” Macron and Scholz to “affect the Kiev authorities in order that such prison actions can be stopped,” based on a press release from the Kremlin.

The leaders spoke concerning the sequence of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in latest days. “It was agreed to proceed contacts on Ukrainian points,” the Kremlin mentioned.

Mar 12, 9:19 am

Zelenskyy feedback additional on allegedly kidnapped mayor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday demanded the discharge of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who Ukrainian officers allege was kidnapped by Russian forces.

“The town neighborhood is demanding his launch. I’m grateful to each Melitopol resident for this resistance,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a message posted on Fb.

The organizer of Ukrainian rallies in Melitopol, Olga Gaisumova was additionally captured and the town’s assist headquarters within the Shevchenko recreation heart was seized by Russian troopers, who cordoned off the constructing, native blogger and activist, Tatiana Kumok, advised ABC Information in an interview.

The occupiers advised the civil protection in Melitopol that they’re prohibited from going within the streets throughout the curfew, based on Kumok.

Zelenskyy claimed the Ukrainians have had great success, dealing “largest blow to the Russian military in a long time.”

“Now we have had extraordinary success. How your complete Ukrainian individuals resisted these invaders has already gone down in historical past. However we’ve got no proper to cut back the depth of protection, irrespective of how troublesome it might be for us. Now we have no proper to cut back the power of our resistance,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Mar 11, 7:22 pm

Zelenskyy calls for launch of Melitopol mayor

In his newest handle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded the discharge of a mayor reportedly kidnapped Friday by Russian forces.

“In the present day in Melitopol, the invaders captured mayor of the town, Ivan Fedorov — a mayor who courageously defends Ukraine and the individuals of his neighborhood,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “Clearly, this can be a signal of the weak point of the invaders.”

He referred to as the alleged kidnapping a “crime towards democracy” and mentioned Russia’s actions “will probably be equated with the actions of ISIS terrorists.”

“Ukraine calls for the quick launch of the mayor of Melitopol and ensures of full safety to all heads of communities throughout the nation,” he mentioned, including that he deliberate to boost this in talks with “worldwide mediators who talk with Moscow.”

The southern Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol has been underneath Russian occupation because the first days of the invasion, although Fedorov had insisted it remained a part of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy adviser Kirill Timoshenko posted a CCTV video Friday allegedly displaying Fedorov being led out of the constructing by a big group of armed Russian troopers.

Mar 11, 6:33 pm

Treasury declares extra sanctions towards Russians

The Treasury Division has introduced new sanctions towards Russia, focusing on bankers, state officers, oligarchs and the household of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov was already sanctioned final week, however his spouse and two grownup youngsters at the moment are designated, with the Treasury saying they “reside luxurious life which are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant wage and are probably constructed on the ill-gotten wealth of Peskov’s connections to Putin.”

The U.S. can also be sanctioning Russian oligarch and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, going after property that embrace a personal jet and a yacht estimated to be a mixed $180 million in worth.

Others hit with sanctions embrace 10 individuals comprising VTB Financial institution’s board, Russia’s second largest financial institution, and 12 members of the State Duma.

Mar 11, 6:13 pm

State Division warns People of dangers of becoming a member of Ukrainian conflict effort

The State Division is warning People of the dangers of touring to Ukraine to hitch within the battle towards Russian troops.

“U.S. residents needs to be conscious that Russia has acknowledged that it intends to deal with international fighters in Ukraine as ‘mercenaries,’ fairly than lawful combatants or prisoners of conflict,” State Division spokesperson Ned Worth mentioned throughout a briefing Friday. “Whereas we count on Russia to respect all of its obligations underneath the regulation of conflict, in mild of this very regarding assertion, U.S. residents detained by Russian authorities in Ukraine — they could be topic to potential makes an attempt at prison prosecution and could also be at heightened threat for mistreatment.”

When requested whether or not the U.S. Division of Justice would prosecute these People, Worth mentioned he believed they’d not, however referred inquiries to the DOJ.

He declined to supply any metric for what number of U.S. residents have traveled to Ukraine, saying the State Division would not observe People’ journey.

ABC Information reported Sunday that the Ukrainian embassy has acquired some 3,000 U.S. purposes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had beforehand urged People to donate to help teams or Ukrainian establishments, fairly than journey to the nation to take up arms.

Mar 11, 5:47 pm

Pentagon ‘watching’ for potential Russian bioweapons ‘false flag’ operation

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby advised reporters Friday that the U.S. would not have “agency indications” that Russia is planning a so-called “false flag” operation to justify use of chemical or organic weapons, however that it’s one thing officers assume “might occur that we wish to be careful for.”

“We’re watching this as carefully as we are able to,” Kirby mentioned throughout a briefing, including that he did not have something particular to report on Russian chem-bio capabilities inside Ukraine.

“We proceed to observe for the potential — and I wish to stress the phrase potential — that they could possibly be banging this drum with the intent of making some type of false flag occasion that they might use as an excuse to escalate the battle much more,” he continued. “I haven’t got any particular indication now to speak about, however it’s one thing we’re involved about.”

Kirby described how Russia possesses a biochemical weapons program and has a “popularity” for utilizing such weapons prior to now.

As for issues that Russia was planning a false flag of a Ukrainian assault in Belarus Friday, Kirby mentioned he had seen the claims by the Ukrainian Protection Ministry however had nothing to corroborate them.

Ukraine’s air pressure claimed Friday that Russia did perform an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village close to the border with Ukraine.

Mar 11, 5:44 pm

Ukraine trying to revive electrical energy to Chernobyl nuclear energy plant

Ukrainian technicians have began repairing broken energy traces in an try to revive exterior electrical energy provides to the positioning of the Russian-controlled Chernobyl nuclear energy plant that had been completely lower earlier within the week, based on Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company Director Basic Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Ukraine’s regulatory authority mentioned work started Thursday and technicians had succeeded in repairing one part, however off-site electrical energy was nonetheless down, indicating there was nonetheless harm somewhere else.

Emergency diesel mills have been offering backup energy to the positioning since Wednesday, and the regulator has reported that extra gas had been delivered to the power, the IAEA mentioned.

The regulator misplaced communications with the positioning on Thursday and, in consequence, it can not present data to the IAEA concerning the radiological monitoring on the facility, based on Grossi.

The regulator continues to be receiving details about the scenario there via senior off-site administration of the plant, Grossi mentioned.

The plant’s disconnection from the grid won’t have a vital impression on important security capabilities on the website, nevertheless, employees is going through more and more troublesome circumstances.

No less than 211 technical personnel and guards have been dwelling on the website for greater than two weeks, and there’s concern concerning the availability of meals reserves, the regulator mentioned.

The IAEA mentioned eight of the nation’s 15 reactors remained working. Radiation ranges on the places had been regular, the IAEA mentioned.

Mar 11, 4:32 pm

Ukraine official claims Russia kidnapped mayor of occupied metropolis who resisted takeover

Russian forces have kidnapped the mayor of the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol, which is at the moment underneath Russian occupation, based on a Ukrainian official.

Melitopol has been occupied because the first days of the invasion, however its mayor, Ivan Fedorov, had insisted it remained a part of Ukraine. He was taken from his workplace by Russian troops Friday afternoon, based on Kirill Timoshenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s president.

Timoshenko posted a CCTV video allegedly displaying Fedorov being led out of the constructing by a big group of closely armed Russian troopers.

Native individuals have been protesting the Russian occupation virtually on a regular basis, marching within the metropolis with Ukrainian flags and confronting Russian troopers.

An area girl who has taken half within the protests, Tatiana Kumok, in a cellphone name with ABC Information, mentioned Russian riot police surrounded the central sq. and tried to forestall protests final week.

Kumok mentioned that native TV has been switched to Russian channels and {that a} new Russian “police pressure” has been deployed on the streets.

Kumok mentioned she fears that Russia plans to completely occupy Melitopol, even when Russia ultimately reaches a take care of Kyiv. She mentioned they’ve been advised they are going to be given Russian passports.

Mar 11, 4:16 pm

Ukraine wants drones not jets, Russia flying 20 occasions extra sorties: US protection official

The Russians are flying a median of 200 sorties, army items, per day, whereas the Ukrainians are solely flying about 10, a senior U.S. protection official advised reporters Friday.

The official mentioned a lot of the airspace above Ukraine is closely guarded by each Ukrainian and Russian surface-to-air missiles, making air operations dangerous for each side, however Russian aircrafts shouldn’t have to enter that airspace to do harm.

“You’ll be able to launch cruise missiles from plane from an ideal distance away. And in case your goal is comparatively shut, you needn’t enter the airspace,” the official mentioned.

The Ukrainians have 56 functioning fighter jets obtainable to them now and they’re solely flying them 5 to 10 hours a day, based on the official.

Noting Russia’s huge umbrella of anti-aircraft functionality over Ukraine and its bigger air pressure, the official repeated among the arguments we heard from the Pentagon earlier this week concerning the relative ineffectiveness of sending extra plane to Ukraine.

“It makes little sense to us that extra fixed-wing plane goes to have someway clear up all these issues,” the official mentioned.

The official added, “What they want are surface-to-air missile techniques, they want [man-portable air-defense systems], they want anti-armor, they want small arms and ammunition and so they want these drones, as a result of that is what they’re utilizing with nice impact. And so that is what we’re centered on.”

Ukrainian forces are utilizing drones to “terrific impact,” particularly towards Russian floor actions, based on the official.

“They’re educated on how one can use them [and] they will fly beneath radar protection by the Russians,” the official mentioned.

Russian troops haven’t moved any nearer to Kyiv from the northwest since yesterday, nonetheless roughly 9 miles from metropolis heart. However, the U.S. has seen rear parts transfer up nearer to these advance troops. Russians advancing on the capital from northeast at the moment are 12 to 19 miles out, based on the official.

Mariupol is underneath growing strain on Friday as it’s surrounded from the northeast and southwest, and is underneath heavy bombardment, the official mentioned. However, Ukrainians are preventing again there.

Russians are “closing in on” Kharkiv, however the metropolis is nicely defended and hasn’t been taken but, based on the official.

The Russians have now launched almost 810 missiles towards Ukraine — virtually half have been fired from inside Ukraine utilizing cell platforms. The remaining have been fired from Russia, Belarus, and a small quantity from the Black Sea, based on the official.

Mar 11, 3:23 pm

Russia’s Protection Ministry says it seized Igla transportable surface-to-air missile techniques being provided to Ukraine

Russia’s Protection Ministry on Friday claimed it seized Igla transportable surface-to-air missile techniques that had been being provided to Ukraine.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Protection Ministry, mentioned a brand new batch of those techniques was seized by Russian troops within the Kherson area.

Russia mentioned it’s working to find out which Japanese European nation was supplying them.

“Inspection of the serial numbers of the transportable surface-to-air missile techniques has now been organized to find out the nation that provided these weapons from Japanese Europe,” he mentioned.

Russia claimed it downed three Ukrainian drones on Friday, together with 2 Bayraktars.

Russia additionally claimed it has destroyed 1,067 Ukrainian tanks and different armored autos and 121 drones because the begin of the operation.

Mar 11, 3:18 pm

NATO to carry scheduled train in Norway beginning subsequent week

NATO will probably be holding its scheduled Train Chilly Response 2022 army workouts in Norway for 2 weeks beginning Monday.

The long-running train is held each two years and can contain 30,000 NATO troops, together with 3,000 U.S. Marines.

About 220 plane and greater than 50 ships will participate within the train.

U.S. forces started coaching in Norway in December as Marine items carried out chilly climate coaching and planning within the lead as much as the train.

Mar 11, 2:50 pm

Save the Youngsters says hundreds of thousands of kids uncovered to sicknesses like hypothermia as huge freeze hits Ukraine

Thousands and thousands of kids inside Ukraine and people fleeing to neighboring nations are susceptible to hypothermia, starvation and dying, as temperatures might dip beneath -Four levels Fahrenheit, non-profit group Save the Youngsters mentioned Friday.

Japanese Europe, together with Ukraine, was hit with an “excessive Arctic chilly blast” this previous week, based on Save the Youngsters

“As temperatures plummet, youngsters who’ve been pressured from their houses are trekking via the brutal chilly, with excessive winds and snow, carrying no matter they might seize earlier than they fled,” mentioned Irina Saghoyan, Save the Youngsters’s Japanese Europe director.

Mar 11, 2:18 pm

Russian forces declare Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant belongs to its state atomic company

Russian forces declare the Ukrainian energy plant Zaporizhzhia belongs to Russia’s state atomic company, Rosatom, the pinnacle of Ukraine’s nuclear power firm, Energoatom, mentioned Friday on Ukrainian TV.

Russian forces took management of the Zaporizhzhia area final week.

Energoatom’s chief Petro Kotin mentioned that officers from the Russian company, backed by the 500 Russian troops surrounding it, tried to enter the plant and take management of it this week.

Mar 11, 1:50 pm

Russians reportedly bringing bio-chem weapon fits into Ukraine, US official says

A senior administration official advised ABC Information Friday that the U.S. is getting stories the Russians are beginning to usher in biochemical weapon fits into Ukraine.

The stories comes because the Russians accuse Ukraine and the U.S. of growing biochemical weapons, which the U.S. has denied.

“We imagine it’s an ominous signal they’re probably doing it for canopy,” the official mentioned.

In line with the official, as a lot as one-fifth of the Russian pressure is at the moment “inoperable,” that means they’re both lifeless, wounded or shouldn’t have the help or tools wanted to proceed.

However despite the fact that the Russians are slowed down they understand that all the pieces is determined by taking Kyiv and proceed to place all effort into that, based on the official.

There are additionally issues about boxing Putin in in addition to his constant and informal point out of nuclear weapons. In line with the official, that is without doubt one of the causes he has not been publicly labeled as a conflict prison as a result of “we simply do not know what he’ll do.”

-ABC Information’ Martha Raddatz

Mar 11, 1:29 pm

Proof is mounting that Russia’s assaults will lead to conflict crimes: White Home

White Home Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates fell in need of calling Putin’s actions in Ukraine conflict crimes regardless of acknowledging that that proof is mounting that Russia’s assault within the nation will lead to conflict crimes on Friday.

“We have all seen the devastating photos popping out of Ukraine and are appalled by Russia’s brutal ways. Pregnant girls on stretchers, condo buildings – buildings shelled, households killed whereas searching for security from this horrible violence,” Bates mentioned whereas briefing reporters aboard Air Pressure One.

“These are disgusting assaults, civilian casualties are growing. If Russia is deliberately focusing on civilians, that will be a conflict crime,” he mentioned.

Bates mentioned the administration would share any proof that’s collected with its allies and hinted that it expects proof will present that conflict crimes are being dedicated.

“If Russia is deliberately focusing on civilians, that will be a conflict crime and as we’re all seeing on reside tv proof is mounting, and we’re documenting it because it takes place,” Bates mentioned.

-ABC Information’ Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García

Mar 11, 1:28 pm

US says activity pressure devoted to focusing on sanctioned Russian oligarchs is ‘up and operating’

The U.S. Division of Justice mentioned its new activity pressure devoted to focusing on sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their property is “up and operating,” a senior DOJ official advised reporters on Friday.

The DOJ is constructing out an skilled crew of prison and nationwide safety attorneys weighing a lot of potential prison fees to deliver towards these serving to to help Russia’s unprovoked conflict towards Ukraine, based on the official.

The “KleptoCapture” activity pressure is now being led by assistant U.S. lawyer Andrew Adams, a co-chief of the Southern District of New York’s Cash Laundering and Transnational Prison Enterprises unit.

David Lim, a trial lawyer in DOJ’s Counterintelligence and Export Management Part, and Michael Khoo, an lawyer in DOJ’s Cash Laundering and Asset Restoration Part, have been appointed as deputy administrators for the duty pressure.

“Our objective is to deliver any acceptable cost towards any sanctioned Russian oligarch or entity and those that would assist them to evade financial sanctions,” the DOJ official mentioned.

The official added, “Offenses underneath investigation are going to incorporate sanctions evasion, cash laundering, financial institution and wire fraud — however the activity pressure will deliver any cost which may undermine and disrupt the consolation that these oligarchs achieved via crime and corruption.”

Final week, fees had been introduced within the Southern District of New York towards Jack Hanick, the primary ever particular person charged with violating U.S. sanctions arising from Russia’s 2014 actions in Ukraine.

-ABC Information’ Alexander Mallin

Mar 11, 12:15 pm

Russia claims greater than 34,500 individuals evacuated to Russia from Ukraine in previous 24 hours

Russia’s Protection Ministry on Friday claimed greater than 34,500 individuals had been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia within the final 24 hours, with out assist from Kyiv authorities.

Folks had been evacuated from varied Ukrainian areas, together with Luhansk and Donetsk areas, the pinnacle of the Russian Nationwide Protection Management Heart, Mikhail Mizintsev, mentioned at a press briefing.

“Prior to now 24 hours, 34,555 individuals, together with 3,562 youngsters, had been evacuated from harmful zones in varied Ukrainian areas and the Luhansk and Donetsk Folks’s Republics with out Ukraine’s involvement,” Mizintsev mentioned.

He added, “In complete, greater than 223,000 individuals, together with 50,258 youngsters, have already been evacuated because the launch of the particular army operation.”

Mizintsev claimed Ukrainian authorities are refusing humanitarian corridors in Russia’s course and prohibiting native authorities from having contacts with the Russian aspect.

In line with Mizintsev, the town of Volnovakha is underneath management of the Donetsk militia and residents are reluctant to evacuate. He claimed the troops “are already establishing a return to peaceable life in Volnovakha.”

“Related humanitarian occasions involving the inhabitants are underway, and not one of the residents are going to depart their houses,” Mizintsev mentioned.

Russia’s Protection Ministry additionally claimed that Ukrainian officers are disrupting evacuations from Izium to Lozova.

“The journey itineraries are planted with landmines, and components of the highway are being shelled with small arms and mortars by Ukrainian territorial protection items on approaches to Lozova,” he mentioned.

Mizintsev claimed Mariupol is blocked. “All bridges and approaches to it are destroyed, the primary roads have been mined by nationalists, and gunmen are roaming the streets, firing indiscriminately, thereby forcing the civilian inhabitants to remain in,” he mentioned.

Mizintsev additionally claimed Ukrainian forces blew up “a constructing of the institute of physics and expertise in Kharkiv to cover nuclear analysis” and that as much as 50 of its staff may be lacking.

Mar 11, 11:26 am

Ukrainian air pressure claims Russia carried out false flag airstrike in Belarus

Ukraine’s air pressure claimed Friday that Russia carried out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village close to the border with Ukraine.

In a publish on Fb, Ukraine’s air pressure claimed Russian jets took off from a base in Belarus and entered Ukraine’s airspace, then a fireplace began within the village of Kopani.

Ukraine’s Protection Minister Oleksy Reznikov earlier claimed in a Fb publish that Russian forces would launch a strike towards Kopani to “pull the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus into the conflict with Ukraine.”

-ABC Information’ Patrick Reevell

Mar 11, 11:15 am

US Restricts the export of luxurious items to Russia, Belarus

The U.S. Division of Commerce introduced Friday that it’s going to prohibit the export of U.S. luxurious items to Russia and Belarus, in addition to “sure Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors situated worldwide,” on account of their actions in Ukraine.

The Division of Commerce mentioned it would impose restrictions on the export, reexport and switch of luxurious gadgets together with sure spirits, tobacco merchandise, clothes gadgets, jewellery, autos and vintage items.

“Putin’s conflict of alternative in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll on harmless civilians in Ukraine, fueling one of many worst humanitarian crises Europe has seen in a long time,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo mentioned in a press release.

Raimondo added, “Putin and the oligarchs who fund him have gotten wealthy off of Putin’s rampant corruption and the exploitation of the Russian individuals. We won’t enable Putin and his cronies to proceed dwelling in opulence whereas inflicting great struggling all through Japanese Europe. In the present day’s motion takes away one other supply of consolation and reminds them that Russia is more and more remoted.”

-ABC Information’ Luke Barr

Mar 11, 10:16 am

WHO suggested Ukraine to destroy pathogens to forestall ‘unintentional spill’

The World Well being Group mentioned Friday that it’s urging Ukraine to now destroy its pathogen samples as a result of Russia’s conflict within the nation dangers an “unintentional spill,” based on WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević.

“That is a part of us offering a public well being recommendation to each nation to attempt to make sure there’s a minimized threat of any hurt to inhabitants due to any potential unintentional leak of pathogens,” Jašarević mentioned Friday from Lviv.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.