Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden to announce $800M more in military aid, per source

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push via Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” in keeping with U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular army operation.”

Russian forces shifting from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have superior nearer to town middle in current days regardless of the resistance, coming inside about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from america, Canada and nations all through Europe, focusing on the Russian economic system in addition to Putin himself.

Mar 15, 8:19 pm

Biden to announce $800M in new army help to Ukraine: Supply

President Joe Biden is planning to announce $800 million in new army help to Ukraine on Wednesday, in keeping with a supply aware of the matter.

The brand new help contains anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, the supply advised ABC Information.

-ABC Chief White Home Correspondent Cecilia Vega

Mar 15, 8:00 pm

EU leaders who got here to Kyiv took a ‘brave’ step: Zelenskyy

After assembly with the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the European Union leaders took a “brave, proper” step.

“They don’t seem to be afraid of something. And they’re extra afraid for our destiny. And they’re right here to assist us,” Zelenskyy stated in a video posted to Fb.

“We completely belief these pleasant nations,” he later stated.

The leaders — Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in addition to Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski — traveled to the Ukrainian capital on a European Union mission to indicate assist for the nation.

In one other video, Zelenskyy stated their go to was a “sturdy signal of assist.”

The assembly’s “prime agenda” was “worldwide help and reconstruction of Ukraine,” in keeping with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The leaders are working collectively “to make sure that the funds & property of the Russian Federation will likely be paid to Ukraine to revive the whole lot destroyed by [the Russian] aggressor,” he stated on Twitter.

-ABC Information’ Matt Foster

Mar 15, 6:23 pm

US offering one other $186M in humanitarian support for Ukraine

The U.S. will present a further $186 million in humanitarian help to assist Ukrainians displaced by the battle, together with these within the nation and refugees who’ve fled, Secretary of State Antony Blinken introduced Tuesday.

The funding, which brings the overall U.S. help because the invasion started to $293 million, will assist “meals, secure consuming water, safety, accessible shelter and emergency well being care,” he stated in a press release.

The U.S. State Division and the U.S. Company for Worldwide Growth are usually not instantly offering this help however are working via worldwide and non-governmental companions.

Russian bombardment and shelling proceed to break roads, bridges and railroads in Ukraine, making it troublesome for support employees to achieve individuals in want, in keeping with a senior administration official, who warned the state of affairs is “quickly getting worse.”

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 5:18 pm

Mar 15, 4:47 pm

4th spherical of Ukraine-Russia talks to renew Wednesday

The fourth spherical of talks between Ukrainian and Russian leaders will resume on Wednesday, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Podolyak known as it a “very troublesome” course of with “elementary contradictions,” however added, “there’s actually room for compromise.”

State Division spokesperson Ned Worth on Tuesday declined to say whether or not the division was optimistic concerning the talks, however stated the U.S. hasn’t seen any motion from the Kremlin to display “good religion.”

“We now have but to discover a Russian interlocutor that’s both ready or keen to barter in good religion, and positively not within the context of de-escalation,” he stated.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan and Christine Theodorou

Mar 15, 3:50 pm

Meals scarcity ‘could possibly be hell on Earth’

David Beasley, government director of the UN World Meals Programme, is sounding the alarm a few world meals scarcity for the world’s most weak populations if the battle in Ukraine doesn’t finish quickly.

“You are speaking concerning the breadbasket of the world the place we purchase 50% of our grain from Ukraine. And so with the farmers on the battlefront, when it is harvest time and planting time, it may wreak havoc not simply inside Ukraine, however worldwide,” Beasley advised ABC Information.

Earlier than the battle broke out, Beasley stated local weather, the pandemic and provide chain points had already elevated prices by hundreds of thousands, lowered out there meals and compelled the WFP to chop distribution world wide.

“Within the subsequent 9 months, if we do not finish this battle shortly, it could possibly be hell on Earth,” Beasley stated.

-ABC Information’ Martha Raddatz, Sam Sweeney

Mar 15, 3:30 pm

Ukrainian producer and fixer, 24-year-old Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working for Fox Information through the battle, was additionally killed within the shelling, in keeping with the United Nations Academic, Scientific and Cultural Group.

Mar 15, 1:42 pm

Refugee numbers attain Three million

Over Three million refugees have now fled Ukraine, in keeping with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations Excessive Commissioner for Refugees.

Over 1.5 million of these refugees are youngsters, in keeping with UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

Mar 15, 1:26 pm

Hundreds of civilians evacuate Mariupol throughout pause in assaults

A pause in Russian assaults on the besieged metropolis of Mariupol has allowed for about 2,00zero personal autos to evacuate civilians on Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk stated.

That is along with the 160 personal autos that evacuated residents throughout a lull on Monday.

Russian assaults impeded earlier efforts to get civilians out and to permit for humanitarian provides to be introduced in. The Mariupol Metropolis Council reported Sunday that 2,187 residents had been killed because the begin of the invasion. Vereschuk stated final week that town was “past a humanitarian catastrophe,” with most roads destroyed, little communication with the skin and no energy, gasoline or warmth.

Mar 15, 1:14 pm

NATO leaders to satisfy March 24

NATO leaders will meet on March 24 to deal with the Russian invasion, NATO’s “sturdy assist for Ukraine, and additional strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence,” NATO Secretary-Basic Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 1:06 pm

Russian TV anti-war protester fined and launched

Anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been fined and launched after crashing a Russian state information broadcast.

She advised reporters she was interrogated for greater than 14 hours and stated she’d present extra feedback on Wednesday.

-ABC Information’ Patrick Reevell

Mar 15, 12:16 pm

Fox Information cameraman killed in Ukraine

Fox Information cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed in Ukraine, in keeping with Fox Information.

Zakrzewski, 55, was newsgathering with correspondent Benjamin Corridor on Monday in Horenka, exterior of Kyiv, when their car was hit by incoming fireplace, the community stated.

Corridor was injured and hospitalized in unknown situation.

“Pierre jumped in to assist out with all types of roles within the discipline – photographer, engineer, editor and producer and he did all of it below immense strain and with super talent,” a press release from Fox Information PR stated. “He was knowledgeable, he was a journalist, and he was a good friend. We right here on the Fox Information Channel wish to supply our deepest condolences to Pierre’s spouse, Michelle, and his total household.”

Mar 15, 11:34 am

US, EU, UK increase sanctions focusing on Russia

The European Union Council on Tuesday imposed a fourth package deal of financial and particular person sanctions, together with limiting the export of luxurious items to Russia and banning new investments in Russia’s power sector.

Sanctions additionally goal “key oligarchs, lobbyist and propagandists pushing the Kremlin’s narrative on the state of affairs in Ukraine,” the Council stated in a press release.

“The intention of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and mindless battle,” Josep Borrell, Excessive Consultant of the European Union for Overseas Affairs and Safety Coverage, stated in a press release.

The UK is increasing sanctions focusing on over 300 individuals together with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and oligarchs with an estimated value of greater than $94 billion.

The U.S. can be increasing sanctions, together with towards Russian Ministry of Protection officers.

The State Division can be implementing a brand new visa ban coverage towards Russian officers who’ve “cracked down on Russian residents who’ve taken to the streets to protest their authorities’s brutal marketing campaign in Ukraine” and “are chargeable for suppressing dissent in occupied areas of Ukraine.”

In retaliation for sanctions from the U.S., Russia’s international ministry has introduced private sanctions towards President Joe Biden and lots of prime administration officers together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Protection Lloyd Austin. The sanctions additionally goal Biden’s son, Hunter, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

-ABC Information’ Christine Theodorou, Tanya Stukalova, Patrick Reevell and Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 7:51 am

Two killed in strike on Kyiv neighborhood

Two individuals had been killed on Tuesday morning after Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kyiv, officers stated.

The sound of huge explosions echoed throughout Kyiv earlier than daybreak from what Ukrainian authorities stated had been artillery strikes. The shelling ignited an enormous fireplace and a frantic rescue effort within the Svyatoshyn neighborhood.

Shockwaves from an explosion additionally broken the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. Metropolis authorities tweeted a picture of the blown-out facade, saying trains would not cease on the station.

Mar 15, 5:51 am

Residents protest in Russian-occupied cities: UK army

Residents of Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, cities occupied by Russian forces, have held “a number of” demonstrations protesting the occupation, the U.Ok. Defence Ministry stated on Tuesday.

Protests in Kherson got here as Russia could also be planning for a “referendum” to legitimize the area as a Russian-backed “breakaway republic,” much like Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, the Ministry stated.

“Additional protests had been reported within the metropolis yesterday with Russian forces reportedly firing warning photographs in an try to disperse peaceable protesters,” the Ministry stated.

Russia is more likely to “make additional makes an attempt to subvert Ukrainian democracy,” the replace stated.

“Russia has reportedly put in its personal mayor in Melitopol following the alleged abduction of his predecessor on Friday 11 March,” the replace stated. “Subsequently, the Mayor of Dniprorudne has additionally reportedly been kidnapped by Russian forces.”

Mar 14, 9:56 pm

Newest talks with Russia went ‘fairly good,’ will proceed tomorrow, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy up to date the standing of negotiations with Russia in his newest deal with Monday, saying the newest talks went “fairly good” and can proceed tomorrow.

Zelenskyy additionally addressed Russian troops, telling them they might be handled “decently” ought to they give up.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian individuals, I provide you with an opportunity — probability to outlive,” Zelenskyy stated. “You give up to our forces, we’ll deal with you the best way persons are alleged to be handled. As individuals, decently.”

Zelenskyy additionally thanked the producer at a Russian state information channel who appeared on digital camera behind an anchor and held up an anti-war signal. She was later arrested.

“I’m grateful to these Russians who don’t cease attempting to convey the reality,” he stated. “To those that struggle disinformation and inform the reality, actual information to their associates and family members. And personally to the girl who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster towards the battle.”

