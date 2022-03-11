Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says ‘certain positive movements’ in negotiations

Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto through Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push by way of Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” in accordance with U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular navy operation.”

Russian forces transferring from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have superior nearer to the town heart in current days regardless of the resistance, coming inside about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the USA, Canada and nations all through Europe, concentrating on the Russian financial system in addition to Putin himself.

For earlier protection please see here.

Here is how the information is creating. All occasions Japanese:

Mar 11, 12:15 pm

Russia claims greater than 34,500 folks evacuated to Russia from Ukraine in previous 24 hours

Russia’s Protection Ministry on Friday claimed greater than 34,500 folks have been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia within the final 24 hours, with out assist from Kyiv authorities.

Individuals have been evacuated from numerous Ukrainian areas, together with Luhansk and Donetsk areas, the top of the Russian Nationwide Protection Management Middle, Mikhail Mizintsev, mentioned at a press briefing.

“Up to now 24 hours, 34,555 folks, together with 3,562 kids, have been evacuated from harmful zones in numerous Ukrainian areas and the Luhansk and Donetsk Individuals’s Republics with out Ukraine’s involvement,” Mizintsev mentioned.

He added, “In whole, greater than 223,000 folks, together with 50,258 kids, have already been evacuated for the reason that launch of the particular navy operation.”

Mizintsev claimed Ukrainian authorities are refusing humanitarian corridors in Russia’s route and prohibiting native authorities from having contacts with the Russian aspect.

In line with Mizintsev, the town of Volnovakha is below management of the Donetsk militia and residents are reluctant to evacuate. He claimed the troops “are already establishing a return to peaceable life in Volnovakha.”

“Related humanitarian occasions involving the inhabitants are underway, and not one of the residents are going to go away their properties,” Mizintsev mentioned.

Russia’s Protection Ministry additionally claimed that Ukrainian officers are disrupting evacuations from Izium to Lozova.

“The journey itineraries are planted with landmines, and components of the highway are being shelled with small arms and mortars by Ukrainian territorial protection items on approaches to Lozova,” he mentioned.

Mizintsev claimed Mariupol is blocked. “All bridges and approaches to it are destroyed, the primary roads have been mined by nationalists, and gunmen are roaming the streets, firing indiscriminately, thereby forcing the civilian inhabitants to remain in,” he mentioned.

Mizintsev additionally claimed Ukrainian forces blew up “a constructing of the institute of physics and know-how in Kharkiv to cover nuclear analysis” and that as much as 50 of its staff is likely to be lacking.

Mar 11, 11:26 am

Ukrainian air pressure claims Russia carried out false flag airstrike in Belarus

Ukraine’s air pressure claimed Friday that Russia carried out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village close to the border with Ukraine.

In a publish on Fb, Ukraine’s air pressure claimed Russian jets took off from a base in Belarus and entered Ukraine’s airspace, then a hearth began within the village of Kopani.

Ukraine’s Protection Minister Oleksy Reznikov earlier claimed in a Fb publish that Russian forces would launch a strike towards Kopani to “pull the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus into the battle with Ukraine.”

-ABC Information’ Patrick Reevell

Mar 11, 11:15 am

US Restricts the export of luxurious items to Russia, Belarus

The U.S. Division of Commerce introduced Friday that it’s going to prohibit the export of U.S. luxurious items to Russia and Belarus, in addition to “sure Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors situated worldwide,” because of their actions in Ukraine.

The Division of Commerce mentioned it should impose restrictions on the export, reexport and switch of luxurious gadgets together with sure spirits, tobacco merchandise, clothes gadgets, jewellery, automobiles and vintage items.

“Putin’s battle of alternative in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll on harmless civilians in Ukraine, fueling one of many worst humanitarian crises Europe has seen in a long time,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo mentioned in a press release.

Raimondo added, “Putin and the oligarchs who fund him have gotten wealthy off of Putin’s rampant corruption and the exploitation of the Russian folks. We won’t enable Putin and his cronies to proceed dwelling in opulence whereas inflicting large struggling all through Japanese Europe. Right this moment’s motion takes away one other supply of consolation and reminds them that Russia is more and more remoted.”

-ABC Information’ Luke Barr

Mar 11, 10:16 am

WHO suggested Ukraine to destroy pathogens to forestall ‘unintended spill’

The World Well being Group mentioned Friday that it’s urging Ukraine to now destroy its pathogen samples as a result of Russia’s battle within the nation dangers an “unintended spill,” in accordance with WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević.

“That is a part of us offering a public well being recommendation to each nation to attempt to make sure there’s a minimized threat of any hurt to inhabitants due to any doable unintended leak of pathogens,” Jašarević mentioned Friday from Lviv.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.