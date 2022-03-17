Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia ‘stalled on all fronts,’ UK military says

FADEL SENNA/AFP through Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push by Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” in keeping with U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular navy operation.”

Russian forces transferring from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have superior nearer to town middle in latest days regardless of the resistance. Heavy shelling and missile assaults, many on civilian buildings, proceed in Kyiv, in addition to main cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol. Russia additionally bombed western cities for the primary time this week, focusing on Lviv and a navy base close to the Poland border.

Russia has been met by sanctions from america, Canada and international locations all through Europe, focusing on the Russian financial system in addition to Putin himself.

Mar 17, 6:59 am

Russia ‘stalled on all fronts,’ UK navy says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “largely stalled on all fronts,” the UK Ministry of Defence stated on Thursday.

“Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or are in latest days they usually proceed to undergo heavy losses,” the Ministry stated in an replace posted to Twitter.

The Ukrainian resistance “stays staunch and well-coordinated,” the replace stated.

“The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian territory, together with all main cities, stay in Ukrainian palms,” the Ministry stated.

Mar 16, 9:00 pm

Theater sheltering civilians hit by Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian official says

A Ukrainian official claimed Wednesday that Russian airstrikes destroyed a theater within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol the place civilians have been taking shelter.

The variety of victims from the bombing of the Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama “is unattainable to depend,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Area administration, stated in a Fb publish.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated throughout an tackle tonight that tons of of individuals have been hiding within the theater and that the loss of life toll continues to be unknown.

“Russia is killing civilians!” Kyrylenko stated, including that additionally it is “unattainable to find out” the variety of victims in Mariupol for the reason that begin of the invasion.

The town has been burying its lifeless in a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol because it endures heavy shelling.

