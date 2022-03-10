Russia-Ukraine live updates: Top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine meet in Turkey

Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Company by way of Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push by way of Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” in response to U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular navy operation.”

Russian forces shifting from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, do not seem to have superior nearer to town since coming inside about 20 miles, though smaller superior teams have been preventing gun battles with Ukrainian forces contained in the capital since no less than Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the US, Canada and nations all through Europe, concentrating on the Russian economic system in addition to Putin himself.

Here is how the information is growing. All instances Jap:

Mar 10, 5:49 am

At the very least 4 killed by airstrikes in Kharkiv in a single day, authorities say

Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv, was hit with a number of highly effective airstrikes in a single day that killed no less than 4 folks, native authorities stated Thursday.

Russian bombardment have destroyed 280 civilian buildings in Kharkiv, together with faculties and kindergartens, since Russia started invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, in response to the regional inside ministry division in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv has come below heavy assaults as Russian forces attempt to seize town.

Mar 10, 4:56 am

Russia says operation to ‘liberate’ Mariupol ongoing

The Russian navy alleged Thursday that its forces have managed to seize extra of the outer neighborhoods of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, saying the operation to “liberate” the strategic port metropolis is ongoing.

The declare got here a day after a Russian airstrike destroyed a youngsters’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, the place heavy preventing has been going down in current days.

Native authorities within the besieged metropolis have accused Russian forces of waging a “medieval siege” in opposition to them.

Mar 10, 4:14 am

Overseas ministers from Russia and Ukraine meet in Turkey

The highest diplomats from Russia and Ukraine are assembly now in Antalya, Turkey.

Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Overseas Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived within the southern Turkish resort on Thursday morning forward of the assembly — the very best degree talks between their two nations since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Each officers first met individually with their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, upon arrival. Cavusoglu is anticipated to attend their talks.

Lavrov and Kuleba are anticipated to speak for about 90 minutes. They are going to maintain separate press conferences afterwards.

