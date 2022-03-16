Russia-Ukraine updates: Biden to announce $800M more in military aid, per source

Scott Peterson/Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are persevering with their tried push by means of Ukraine from a number of instructions, whereas Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are placing up “stiff resistance,” in accordance with U.S. officers.

The assault started Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a “particular army operation.”

Russian forces transferring from neighboring Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have superior nearer to the town middle in current days regardless of the resistance, coming inside about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the USA, Canada and international locations all through Europe, concentrating on the Russian economic system in addition to Putin himself.

For previous coverage please click here.

This is how the information is creating. All instances Jap:

Mar 15, 9:55 pm

Biden to announce $800M in new army help to Ukraine: Supply

President Joe Biden is planning to announce $800 million in new army help to Ukraine on Wednesday, in accordance with a supply conversant in the matter.

The brand new help contains anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, the supply advised ABC Information.

The funding is a part of a $13.6 billion help bundle to Ukraine that was included within the $1.5 trillion authorities spending invoice that Biden signed into legislation Tuesday.

The legislation designates that $3.5 billion of the Ukrainian help bundle go towards weapons, however leaves the precise army gear and weaponry as much as the administration. Biden is anticipated to offer extra particulars Wednesday on how the $800 million might be spent.

Mar 15, 8:00 pm

EU leaders who got here to Kyiv took a ‘brave’ step: Zelenskyy

After assembly with the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that the European Union leaders took a “brave, proper” step.

“They don’t seem to be afraid of something. And they’re extra afraid for our destiny. And they’re right here to help us,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video posted to Fb.

“We completely belief these pleasant international locations,” he later mentioned.

The leaders — Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in addition to Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski — traveled to the Ukrainian capital on a European Union mission to indicate help for the nation.

In one other video, Zelenskyy mentioned their go to was a “sturdy signal of help.”

The assembly’s “prime agenda” was “worldwide help and reconstruction of Ukraine,” in accordance with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The leaders are working collectively “to make sure that the funds & property of the Russian Federation might be paid to Ukraine to revive all the things destroyed by [the Russian] aggressor,” he mentioned on Twitter.

-ABC Information’ Matt Foster

Mar 15, 6:23 pm

US offering one other $186M in humanitarian help for Ukraine

The U.S. will present a further $186 million in humanitarian help to help Ukrainians displaced by the struggle, together with these within the nation and refugees who’ve fled, Secretary of State Antony Blinken introduced Tuesday.

The funding, which brings the entire U.S. help for the reason that invasion started to $293 million, will help “meals, protected ingesting water, safety, accessible shelter and emergency well being care,” he mentioned in a press release.

The U.S. State Division and the U.S. Company for Worldwide Growth aren’t immediately offering this help however are working by means of worldwide and non-governmental companions.

Russian bombardment and shelling proceed to wreck roads, bridges and railroads in Ukraine, making it troublesome for help staff to achieve individuals in want, in accordance with a senior administration official, who warned the state of affairs is “quickly getting worse.”

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 5:18 pm

1000’s of civilians evacuate Mariupol throughout pause in assaults

A pause in Russian assaults on the besieged metropolis of Mariupol has allowed for round 20,000 individuals to evacuate after nearly two weeks of steady bombardment, Ukrainian authorities mentioned.

About 4,000 personal automobiles have been in a position to get civilians out of the town on Tuesday, in accordance with Kirilo Timoshenko, an official from Ukraine’s presidential workplace. Of these, round 570 have reached the safer metropolis of Zaporizhzhia to the north.

That is along with the 160 personal automobiles that evacuated residents throughout a lull on Monday.

Some 300,000 individuals had been estimated to be trapped within the metropolis. Russian assaults impeded earlier efforts to get civilians out and to permit for humanitarian provides to be introduced in.

The Mariupol Metropolis Council reported Sunday that 2,187 residents had been killed for the reason that begin of the invasion. Vereschuk mentioned final week that the town was “past a humanitarian catastrophe,” with most roads destroyed, little communication with the skin and no energy, fuel or warmth.

Mar 15, 4:47 pm

4th spherical of Ukraine-Russia talks to renew Wednesday

The fourth spherical of talks between Ukrainian and Russian leaders will resume on Wednesday, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Podolyak known as it a “very troublesome” course of with “elementary contradictions,” however added, “there may be actually room for compromise.”

State Division spokesperson Ned Value on Tuesday declined to say whether or not the division was optimistic in regards to the talks, however mentioned the U.S. hasn’t seen any motion from the Kremlin to display “good religion.”

“We have now but to discover a Russian interlocutor that’s both in a position or prepared to barter in good religion, and positively not within the context of de-escalation,” he mentioned.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan and Christine Theodorou

Mar 15, 3:50 pm

Meals scarcity ‘might be hell on Earth’

David Beasley, government director of the UN World Meals Programme, is sounding the alarm a few international meals scarcity for the world’s most weak populations if the struggle in Ukraine doesn’t finish quickly.

“You are speaking in regards to the breadbasket of the world the place we purchase 50% of our grain from Ukraine. And so with the farmers on the battlefront, when it is harvest time and planting time, it may wreak havoc not simply inside Ukraine, however worldwide,” Beasley advised ABC Information.

Earlier than the struggle broke out, Beasley mentioned local weather, the pandemic and provide chain points had already elevated prices by tens of millions, decreased accessible meals and compelled the WFP to chop distribution around the globe.

“Within the subsequent 9 months, if we do not finish this struggle rapidly, it might be hell on Earth,” Beasley mentioned.

-ABC Information’ Martha Raddatz, Sam Sweeney

Mar 15, 3:30 pm

Fox Information cameraman killed in Ukraine

Fox Information cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed in Ukraine, in accordance with Fox Information.

Zakrzewski, 55, was newsgathering with correspondent Benjamin Corridor on Monday in Horenka, outdoors of Kyiv, when their car was hit by incoming fireplace, the community mentioned.

Corridor was injured and hospitalized in unknown situation.

“Pierre jumped in to assist out with all kinds of roles within the area – photographer, engineer, editor and producer and he did all of it underneath immense stress and with large ability,” a press release from Fox Information PR mentioned. “He was knowledgeable, he was a journalist, and he was a good friend. We right here on the Fox Information Channel need to supply our deepest condolences to Pierre’s spouse, Michelle, and his whole household.”

Ukrainian producer and fixer, 24-year-old Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working for Fox Information in the course of the struggle, was additionally killed within the shelling, in accordance with the United Nations Instructional, Scientific and Cultural Group.

Mar 15, 1:42 pm

Refugee numbers attain Three million

Over Three million refugees have now fled Ukraine, in accordance with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations Excessive Commissioner for Refugees.

Over 1.5 million of these refugees are kids, in accordance with UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

Mar 15, 1:26 pm

Mar 15, 1:14 pm

NATO leaders to satisfy March 24

NATO leaders will meet on March 24 to deal with the Russian invasion, NATO’s “sturdy help for Ukraine, and additional strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence,” NATO Secretary-Normal Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

-ABC Information’ Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 1:06 pm

Russian TV anti-war protester fined and launched

Anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been fined and launched after crashing a Russian state information broadcast.

She advised reporters she was interrogated for greater than 14 hours and mentioned she’d present extra feedback on Wednesday.

-ABC Information’ Patrick Reevell

Mar 15, 12:16 pm

Mar 15, 11:34 am

US, EU, UK broaden sanctions concentrating on Russia

The European Union Council on Tuesday imposed a fourth bundle of financial and particular person sanctions, together with proscribing the export of luxurious items to Russia and banning new investments in Russia’s power sector.

Sanctions additionally goal “key oligarchs, lobbyist and propagandists pushing the Kremlin’s narrative on the state of affairs in Ukraine,” the Council mentioned in a press release.

“The purpose of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and mindless struggle,” Josep Borrell, Excessive Consultant of the European Union for International Affairs and Safety Coverage, mentioned in a press release.

The UK is increasing sanctions concentrating on over 300 individuals together with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and oligarchs with an estimated price of greater than $94 billion.

The U.S. can also be increasing sanctions, together with towards Russian Ministry of Protection officers.

The State Division can also be implementing a brand new visa ban coverage towards Russian officers who’ve “cracked down on Russian residents who’ve taken to the streets to protest their authorities’s brutal marketing campaign in Ukraine” and “are liable for suppressing dissent in occupied areas of Ukraine.”

In retaliation for sanctions from the U.S., Russia’s international ministry has introduced private sanctions towards President Joe Biden and plenty of prime administration officers together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Protection Lloyd Austin. The sanctions additionally goal Biden’s son, Hunter, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

-ABC Information’ Christine Theodorou, Tanya Stukalova, Patrick Reevell and Conor Finnegan

Mar 15, 7:51 am

Two killed in strike on Kyiv neighborhood

Two individuals have been killed on Tuesday morning after Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kyiv, officers mentioned.

The sound of enormous explosions echoed throughout Kyiv earlier than daybreak from what Ukrainian authorities mentioned have been artillery strikes. The shelling ignited an enormous fireplace and a frantic rescue effort within the Svyatoshyn neighborhood.

Shockwaves from an explosion additionally broken the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. Metropolis authorities tweeted a picture of the blown-out facade, saying trains would now not cease on the station.

Mar 15, 5:51 am

Residents protest in Russian-occupied cities: UK army

Residents of Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, cities occupied by Russian forces, have held “a number of” demonstrations protesting the occupation, the U.Ok. Defence Ministry mentioned on Tuesday.

Protests in Kherson got here as Russia could also be planning for a “referendum” to legitimize the area as a Russian-backed “breakaway republic,” just like Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, the Ministry mentioned.

“Additional protests have been reported within the metropolis yesterday with Russian forces reportedly firing warning photographs in an try to disperse peaceable protesters,” the Ministry mentioned.

Russia is more likely to “make additional makes an attempt to subvert Ukrainian democracy,” the replace mentioned.

“Russia has reportedly put in its personal mayor in Melitopol following the alleged abduction of his predecessor on Friday 11 March,” the replace mentioned. “Subsequently, the Mayor of Dniprorudne has additionally reportedly been kidnapped by Russian forces.”

Mar 14, 9:56 pm

Newest talks with Russia went ‘fairly good,’ will proceed tomorrow, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy up to date the standing of negotiations with Russia in his newest tackle Monday, saying the newest talks went “fairly good” and can proceed tomorrow.

Zelenskyy additionally addressed Russian troops, telling them they might be handled “decently” ought to they give up.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian individuals, I offer you an opportunity — likelihood to outlive,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “You give up to our forces, we’ll deal with you the way in which persons are alleged to be handled. As individuals, decently.”

Zelenskyy additionally thanked the producer at a Russian state information channel who appeared on digicam behind an anchor and held up an anti-war signal. She was later arrested.

“I’m grateful to these Russians who don’t cease making an attempt to convey the reality,” he mentioned. “To those that combat disinformation and inform the reality, actual information to their mates and family members. And personally to the girl who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster towards the struggle.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.