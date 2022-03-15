Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging nearer to the capital, Kyiv, in a relentless bombardment that retains deepening the humanitarian disaster on this conflict, now in its third week.

Nonetheless, a slim diplomatic channel stays open, with a Ukrainian official saying Tuesday’s talks with the Russians have been tough, however that there was room for compromise. Russia can also be circulating a proposed U.N. Safety Council decision proposing a stop hearth to evacuate civilians and to create protected passage for humanitarian assist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for extra worldwide assist, these near Russian President Vladimir Putin are dealing with extra sanctions, two extra journalists have been killed whereas protecting the conflict, an estimated 20,000 folks fled the port metropolis of Mariupol whereas some individuals are touring into Ukraine to assist its residents.

Listed below are some key issues to know concerning the battle:

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN AND AROUND KYIV?

Combating for Kyiv has intensified, with artillery hearth echoing via the town. Russia launched a flurry of strikes that early Tuesday blew out home windows and ignited an enormous hearth in a 15-story condominium constructing condominium in western Kyiv, spurring a frantic rescue effort. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated barrages additionally hit 4 multi-story buildings, killing dozens of individuals.

Explosions across the metropolis brought on important structural harm, with shockwaves from a blast tearing via the doorway of a downtown subway station that residents have used as a bomb shelter.

SHOWING SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv Tuesday by prepare in a present of help for Ukraine, regardless of the potential dangers of touring in a conflict zone. Janez Jansa of Slovenia described the go to as a option to ship a message that Ukraine is a European nation that deserves to be accepted into the EU someday.

The chief of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in america appealed to the world Tuesday for humanitarian assist in addition to weapons to assist Ukrainians struggle towards Russia’s invasion. The Most Reve. Borys Gudziak requested what good does it do to feed the residents of Ukraine “if their brains are going to be blown out, if their condominium buildings are going to be rendered into rubble?”

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MARIUPOL, OTHER CITIES?

After days of relentless Russian shelling of Mariupol, an estimated 20,000 civilians used a humanitarian hall to flee the port metropolis. The route runs west for greater than 260 kilometers (160 miles) to the Ukraine-held metropolis of Zaporizhzhia.

Mariupol had a inhabitants of 430,000 earlier than the conflict. The strategically situated metropolis on the Azov Sea in southeastern Ukraine has been below hearth for greater than two weeks. Native officers estimate the siege has killed greater than 2,300 folks and stated it had left residents determined for meals, water, warmth and drugs.

Within the east, Russian forces unleashed scores of recent artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv, hitting the town’s historic middle, together with its essential market. Rescuers have been pulling the our bodies of useless civilians from destroyed condominium buildings.

FOX NEWS JOURNALISTS KILLED

Two journalists working for Fox Information have been killed and one was injured when the automobile they have been touring in was hit by gunfire on Monday close to Kyiv, the community stated Tuesday.

Video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, died together with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, who was serving to the Fox crews navigate the nation. One other reporter, Benjamin Corridor, was injured.

The London-based Zakrzewski had lined conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria and performed a key function final yr in getting Fox’s freelancers and their households out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, the community stated.

The assault occurred a day after documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed when Russian forces opened hearth on his automobile.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

Flames gutted an condominium constructing within the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv as emergency employees climbed ladders to rescue folks.

Thick, darkish smoke choked the air. A firefighter on the scene confirmed one individual had died and that a number of have been rescued alive — however extra remained trapped inside. A younger girl sobbed exterior the charred constructing, the place shocked residents assessed the harm.

“Persons are dying, and the worst factor is that kids are dying,” stated Andriy, a firefighter on the scene who would solely give his first identify, earlier than heading again into the burning constructing.

In the meantime, a small however rising variety of individuals are heading again to Ukraine to assist, from overseas volunteers to Ukrainian expatriate males and extra just lately girls.

“I’ll return and assist. I’m a well being employee, so the hospitals need assistance,” stated Iryna Orel, 50, lugging her baggage as she boarded a prepare from Przemysl, Poland, to Lviv in western Ukraine. “And I’ll keep till the top.”

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF DIPLOMACY IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR?

Russia has circulated a proposed U.N. Safety Council decision demanding safety for civilians “in susceptible conditions” in Ukraine together with protected passage for humanitarian assist and other people searching for to go away the nation, with out mentioning Russia’s duty for the conflict. The draft might be put to a vote Wednesday, based on a Russian diplomat who was not approved to talk publicly concerning the non-public discussions.

Ukrainian negotiators met with their Russian counterparts, with Ukrainian presidential aide Ihor Zhovkva saying Tuesday’s talks have been extra constructive. Nonetheless, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak described the talks “very tough and sticky,” however stated there may be room for compromise. Talks are scheduled to proceed Wednesday.

In an emotional speech wherein Russian President Volodymir Zelenskyy stated practically 100 kids had been killed within the conflict, he requested the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assist create a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to handle the U.S. Congress through video on Wednesday in an effort to hunt extra assist for his nation.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to journey to Brussels subsequent week for talks with NATO and European leaders to debate the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White Home Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated Tuesday.

——— Related Press Author Edith Lederer contributed to this report.

WHAT ABOUT SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA?

The U.S. added extra sanctions Tuesday, whose targets embrace senior Russian navy officers. The U.S. additionally positioned extra sanctions on the chief of Belarus — Alexander Lukashenko — for permitting Russia to make use of his nation as a staging floor for assaults on Ukraine.

The European Union additionally added new sanctions to disclaim oligarchs luxuries similar to pure-bred horses and truffles, and sanctioned 15 people, together with the chief government of Russia’s state-run tv station Channel One, which the EU says is used to unfold propaganda.

HOW IS THE SPORTS WORLD BEING AFFECTED BY RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE?

The EU imposed sanctions Tuesday on Chelsea soccer membership proprietor Roman Abramovich. Britain had already frozen Abramovich’s belongings and prevented Chelsea from promoting new tickets or merchandise or signing new gamers.

The Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ban on Russian soccer groups from collaborating in European competitors. Russia can also be asking CAS to overview an identical ban by FIFA, which awarded Poland a bye in its scheduled March 24 World Cup qualifying match towards Russia.

The Swiss swimming federation is threatening to boycott this yr’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary in June and July if the game’s governing physique permits Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. FINA has stated it opposes a ban and would enable them to compete with out their nationwide flags.

Wimbledon organizers and the British authorities are discussing whether or not Russian tennis gamers ought to be allowed to compete at this yr’s match if they do not distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin.

——

Comply with the AP’s protection of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: http://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine