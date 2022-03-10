Russia-Ukraine war: Some pastors wonder about “end of days”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a few of America’s most distinguished evangelical leaders to lift a provocative query — asking if the world is now within the biblically prophesied “finish of days” which may culminate with the apocalypse and the second coming of Christ.

There is not any consensus on the reply, nor on any attainable timetable.

Megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, addressing his congregation at First Baptist Dallas, mentioned many Christians are questioning, within the face of carnage in Ukraine, “Why does God allow evil like this to proceed? …. Are we close to Armageddon and the top of the world?”

“We live within the final days,” Jeffress mentioned, “We’ve been dwelling within the final days for the final 2000 years. We don’t know, is that this the top? Is that this the start of the top, or the top of the start?”

The curators of raptureready.com — which shares commentary about “finish of days” prophesies – recommend issues may transfer shortly. Their “Rapture Index,” — on which any studying above 160 means “Fasten your seatbelts” — was raised this week to 187, near its document excessive of 189 in 2016.

One of the vital detailed alerts got here from televangelist Pat Robertson, who got here out of retirement on Feb. 28 to claim on “The 700 Membership” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine as a prelude to an eventual climactic battle in Israel. Robertson mentioned verses of the Outdated Testomony Ebook of Ezekiel help this state of affairs.

“You possibly can say, nicely, Putin’s out of his thoughts. Sure, perhaps so,” Robertson mentioned. “However on the similar time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into the Ukraine, however that wasn’t his purpose. His purpose was to maneuver towards Israel, in the end.”

“It’s all there,” added Robertson, referring to Ezekiel. “And God is on the brink of do one thing wonderful and that might be fulfilled.”

Additionally evoking Ezekiel – and a attainable assault on Israel — was Greg Laurie, senior pastor at a California megachurch whose books and radio applications have a large following.

“I consider we’re dwelling within the final days. I consider Christ may come again at any second,” Laurie mentioned in a video posted on YouTube.

Citing the battle in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, he mentioned biblical prophesies “are being fulfilled in our lifetime.”

“We’re seeing extra issues occur in actual time, nearer collectively, because the scriptures mentioned they’d be,” Laurie mentioned. “So what ought to we do? We must always search for. We must always keep in mind that God is in management.”

Predictions of an imminent “finish of days” have surfaced with regularity over the centuries. Pat Robertson, for instance, has inaccurately predicted apocalyptic occasions on earlier events.

“One of many traits of apocalyptic considering is that the latest disaster is definitely the worst — that is the one that’s going to journey the top occasions calendar,” mentioned Dartmouth School historical past professor Randall Balmer.

“Now, admittedly, there could also be some proof for that, particularly with Putin mumbling about nuclear weapons,” Balmer added through e mail. “However I additionally bear in mind the urgency of the Six Day Struggle and George H. W. Bush’s Persian Gulf Struggle and, in fact, 9/11.”

The suggestion that God is someway utilizing the Russia-Ukraine battle to meet biblical prophesies troubles some Christian students, such because the Rev. Rodney Kennedy, a Baptist pastor in Schenectady, New York, and writer of quite a few books.

“This evangelical insistence of involving the sovereignty of God within the evil of Putin borders on the absurd,” Kennedy wrote lately in Baptist Information.

“Rapture believers fail to know that in the event that they help in bringing about world battle, there might be no Superman Jesus showing to ‘snatch’ all true believers into the security of the clouds,” Kennedy wrote. “The rapture is an phantasm; the rupture brought on by Putin is a lethal actuality.”

Russell Moore, public theologian on the evangelical journal Christianity Immediately, mentioned it’s fallacious to attempt to join world occasions to end-times prophecy, noting that Jesus himself mentioned his second coming can be surprising and unconnected with “wars and rumors of wars.”

“It’s not per the Bible and it’s dangerous to the witness of the church,” mentioned Moore, noting that the world has outlived many episodes of end-times hypothesis.

Moore mentioned most Christians he’s talked with are extra involved about Ukraine’s well-being.

“I’m shocked at how little I’m discovering the concept that these occasions are direct biblical prophecy,” he mentioned. “I’m simply not seeing that within the pews.”

That’s a change from the latest previous, he famous, when many evangelicals tried to interpret world occasions as a highway map to the apocalypse – driving gross sales for vastly profitable authors Tim LaHaye (“Left Behind”) and Hal Lindsey (“The Late Nice Planet Earth”).

“It’s very uncommon for me to seek out somebody underneath the age of 50” preoccupied with such views right now, Moore mentioned.

Jeffress mentioned members of his congregation in Dallas are “very troubled by the atrocities being dedicated towards the Ukrainian folks and assume we must always push again forcefully towards Putin’s aggression.”

“Nonetheless, they don’t seem to be headed towards their bunkers and getting ready for Armageddon — but,” Jeffress mentioned through e mail. “Most of our members perceive that whereas the Bible prophesies the top of the world and return of Christ someday, nobody has a clue when that day might be.”

Laurie, in a written reply to questions from The Related Press, mentioned his congregation at Harvest Christian Fellowship “is not fixated on the ‘finish occasions.’”

“My message for Christians throughout this time and actually all folks typically is don’t panic, however pray,” Laurie suggested. “Stay day by day like it might be your final.”

The battle in Ukraine has heightened anxieties for some members of Mercy Hill Chapel, mentioned Oleh Zhakunets, lead pastor of the small Southern Baptist church that holds companies in Ukrainian and English in Parma, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb.

A number of members have shut kin in Ukraine – some in additional harmful zones in japanese Ukraine and others who’re welcoming refugees within the west, he mentioned.

“It’s a bag of combined emotions,” mentioned Zhakunets, citing their worries for family members and their hope that God is in management.

Congregation members consider in biblical passages detailing indicators of Jesus’ return, he mentioned, however they don’t see Russia’s invasion as fulfilling a selected prophecy.

“Plenty of that’s simply guesswork,” Zhakunets mentioned. “We’ve hope that he’s coming, however by way of specifics, we’re not going to present that form of what we see as a false hope.”

Related Press reporters Peter Smith, Holly Meyer and Deepa Bharath contributed to this report.

Related Press faith protection receives help by way of the AP’s collaboration with The Dialog US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely answerable for this content material.