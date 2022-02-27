Russia will no longer be able to compete in FIFA soccer matches under its name as invasion of Ukraine continues

Amid the continuing invasion of Ukraine, FIFA on Sunday announced new actions against Russia, including that the national team will no longer be allowed to compete under the name “Russia.”

International soccer’s governing body voted unanimously to ban all international competition on Russian territory until further notice. Any “home” matches will be played on neutral territory and without spectators, FIFA said.

Russia must also now compete under the name Football Union of Russia, or RFU, rather than Russia, FIFA said, adding that neither the country’s flag nor anthem would be used during matches.

FIFA made the decision as an act of “solidarity” with Ukraine, where dozens of people have died and numerous cities have come under fire since Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion into the country.

“Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine,” the organization said in a statement. “FIFA calls again for the urgent restoration of peace and for constructive dialogue to commence immediately.”

FIFA said it will continue its dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and other sports organizations to determine any additional measures that will be taken. Russia could soon face total exclusion from competitions “should the situation not be improving rapidly,” FIFA said.

FIFA, however, chose not to ban Russia from the World Cup qualifiers, after teams Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden said they would refuse to play against the Russian team.

“FIFA will remain in close contact to seek and to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together,” the organization said. “FIFA’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

That stance, however, did not totally sit well with all international teams.

Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Association, tweeted moments after FIFA’s announcement that the decision was “totally unacceptable.”

“We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances,” he said. “Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.”

As part of the World Cup qualifiers, Poland was scheduled to play against Russia on March 24 in Moscow, while Sweden and the Czech Republic were set to compete in Sweden on the same date.

Russia has even faced push back for its invasion from members of its own national team.

Dynamo Moscow striker Fedor Smolov was the first national team player to speak out against the invasion, according to CBS Sports, posting “No to war” on his Instagram shortly after the invasion began.

Abroad, German club FC Schalke 04 ended its 15-year partnership with Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom on Thursday after the team removed the company’s logo from their shirts ahead of their games. Manchester United in the U.K. has also ended its sponsorship deal with Russia’s national airline Aeroflot.

ROME, ITALY – FEBRUARY 27: Felipe Anderson of SS Lazio wears a 'Stop the war' T-shirts referring to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine as they arrive to warm-up prior to the Serie A match between SS Lazio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on February 27, 2022 in Rome, Italy.



Many teams have also been using their matches to make political statements against the invasion. On Sunday, members of SS Lazio wore “Stop the War” t-shirts as they walked onto the field for pregame warmups.

AUGSBURG, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 27: A minute of silence is observed because of the war in Ukraine before the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena on February 27, 2022 in Augsburg, Germany.



Also on Sunday, German Bundesliga teams FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund held a united moment of silence for those who have died in Ukraine.

