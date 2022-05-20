RussiaclaimstohavetakenfullcontrolofMariupol|Govt.&Politics

ByELENABECATOROS,OLEKSANDRSTASHEVSKYIandCIARANMcQUILLAN-AssociatedPress
POKROVSK,Ukraine(AP)—Russia’sdefensechiefsaysthecountry’sforceshavetakenfullcontrolofthesteelplantinMariupolthatwasthelaststrongholdofUkrainianresistanceinthecity.
DefenseMinisterSergeiShoigureportedtoPresidentVladimirPutinonFridaythattheAzovstalsteelworksinMariupolhasbeen“completelyliberated”fromUkrainianfighters.
ThereisnoimmediateconfirmationfromUkraine.
POKROVSK,Ukraine(AP)—TheWestmovedtopourbillionsmoreinaidintoUkraineonFriday,asRussiashiftedtroopsfreedupbytheimminentfallofthepulverizedcityofMariupolandfightingragedinthecountry’sindustrialheartlandintheeast.
RussianforcesshelledavitalhighwayandkeptupattacksonakeycityintheLuhanskregion,hittingaschoolamongothersites,Ukrainianauthoritiessaid.LuhanskispartoftheDonbas,themostlyRussian-speakingeasternexpanseofcoalminesandfactoriesthatRussianPresidentVladimirPutinisbentoncapturing.
“TheliberationoftheLuhanskPeople’sRepublicisnearingcompletion,”RussianDefenseMinisterSergeiShoigudeclared,referringtothebreakawaystateproclaimedbypro-Moscowseparatistsin2014andrecognizedbytheKremlin.
InMariupol,thestrategicportinthesoutherncorneroftheDonbas,Russiantroopsworndownbytheirnearlythree-monthsiegeofthecitymaynotgetthetimetheyneedtoregroup,Britain’sDefenseMinistrysaid.
WiththebattlewindingdownfortheAzovstalsteelplantthatrepresentedthelastbastionofUkrainianresistanceinMariupol,Russiaiscontinuingtopullbackforcesthere,andtheircommandersareunderpressuretoquicklysendthemelsewhereintheDonbas,accordingtotheBritish.
“ThatmeansthatRussiawillprobablyredistributetheirforcesswiftlywithoutadequatepreparation,whichrisksfurtherforceattrition,”theministrysaid.
An undisclosed number of Ukrainian soldiers remained at the Azovstal steel plant.
DenisProkopenko,commanderoftheAzovRegiment,whichledthedefenseoftheplant,calledthem“fallenheroes.”
“IhopesoonrelativesandthewholeofUkrainewillbeabletoburythefighterswithhonors,”hesaid.
Wivesoffighterswhoheldoutatthesteelworksspokeemotionallyaboutwhatmayhavebeentheirlastcontactwiththeirhusbands.
OlgaBoiko,wifeofamarine,wipedawaytearsasshesaidthatherhusbandhadwrittenheronThursday:“Hello.Wesurrender,Idon’tknowwhenIwillgetintouchwithyouandifIwillatall.Loveyou.Kissyou.Bye.”
NataliaZaritskaya,wifeofanotherfighteratAzovstal,saidthatbasedonthemessagesshehadseenoverthepasttwodays,“Nowtheyareonthepathfromhelltohell.Everyinchofthispathisdeadly.”
Shesaidthattwodaysago,herhusbandreportedthatofthe32soldierswithwhomhehadserved,onlyeightsurvived,mostofthemseriouslywounded.
—TheGroupofSevenmajoreconomiesandglobalfinancialinstitutionsagreedtoprovidemoremoneytobolsterUkraine’sfinances,bringingthetotalto$19.8billion.IntheU.S.,PresidentJoeBidenwasexpectedtosigna$40billionpackageofmilitaryandeconomicaidtoUkraineanditsallies.
—RussiawillcutoffnaturalgastoFinlandonSaturday,theFinnishstateenergycompanysaid,justdaysafterFinlandappliedtojoinNATO.FinlandhadrefusedMoscow’sdemandthatitpayforgasinrubles.Thecutoffisnotexpectedtohaveanymajorimmediateeffect.Naturalgasaccountedforjust6%ofFinland’stotalenergyconsumptionin2020,FinnishbroadcasterYLEsaid.
—AcapturedRussiansoldieraccusedofkillingacivilianawaitedhisfateinUkraine’sfirstwarcrimestrial.Sgt.VadimShishimarin,21,couldgetlifeinprison.
Meanwhile,fightingintensifieddeeperintheDonbas.
SerhiyHaidai,thegovernorofLuhansk,saidRussianforceswereespeciallyfocusedontheLysychansk-Bakhmuthighway,theonlyroadforevacuatingpeopleanddeliveringhumanitariansupplies.
“Theroadisextremelyimportantbecauseit’stheonlyconnectiontootherregionsofthecountry,”hesaidviaemail.“TheRussiansaretryingtocutusofffromit,toencircletheLuhanskregion.”
Russianforcesshelledtheroadconstantlyfrommultipledirections,butUkrainianarmoredtransportswerestillabletogetthrough,Haidaiadded.
Moscow’stroopshavebeentryingforweekstoseizeSeverodonetsk,akeycityintheDonbas.OneofFriday’sattackswasonaschoolinSeverodonetskthatwasshelteringmorethan200people,manyofthemchildren,Haidaisaid.Threeadultswerekilled,hesaidonTelegram.
TwelvepeoplewerekilledinSeverodonetsk,Haidaisaid.Itwasnotimmediatelyclearifthatincludedthethreeattheschool.Inaddition,morethan60housesweredestroyedacrosstheregion,headded.
Russianforcesnowcontrol90percentofLuhansk,buttheattackonSeverodonetskfailed—”theRussianssufferedpersonnellossesandretreated,”Haidaisaid.Hisaccountcouldnotbeindependentlyverified.
Anothercity,Rubizhne,hasbeen“completelydestroyed,”Haidaisaid.“ItsfatecanbecomparedtothatofMariupol.”
Pro-MoscowseparatistshavefoughtUkrainianforcesintheDonbasforthepasteightyearsandheldaconsiderableswathofitbeforeRussia’sFeb.24invasion.ButtheeffortbyPutin’stroopstotakemoreterritorytherehasbeenslow-going.
InasignofRussia’sfrustrationwiththewar,someseniorcommandershavebeenfiredinrecentweeks,Britain’sDefenseMinistrysaid.
RussianforceselsewhereinUkrainecontinuedtoblastawayattargets,someofthemcivilian.
In the village of Velyka Kostromka, west of the Donbas,
“Therewereflasheseverywhere,”shesaid.”Therewassmokeeverywhere.”Shegrabbedthechildrenandrantowardthehome’sentrance,“butthecorridorwasn’tthereanymore.Instead,wesawthestarrynight.”
Theyrandowntheroadtoaneighbor’shome,wheretheyhidinthebasement.
Around20otherhousesweredamagedandtwopeoplewerelightlywounded,saidOlhaShaytanova,headofthevillage.
McQuillanreportedfromLviv.StashevskyireportedfromKyiv.AssociatedPressjournalistsYurasKarmanauinLviv,AndreaRosainKharkiv,JameyKeateninGenevaandotherAPstaffersaroundtheworldcontributed.
