RussiaclaimstohavetakenfullcontrolofMariupol|Govt.&Politics

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ByELENABECATOROS,OLEKSANDRSTASHEVSKYIandCIARANMcQUILLAN-AssociatedPress

POKROVSK,Ukraine(AP)—Russia’sdefensechiefsaysthecountry’sforceshavetakenfullcontrolofthesteelplantinMariupolthatwasthelaststrongholdofUkrainianresistanceinthecity.

Thatwouldmarktheendofanearlythree-monthsiegethatreducedmuchofMariupoltoruinsandleftover20,000peoplefeareddead.

DefenseMinisterSergeiShoigureportedtoPresidentVladimirPutinonFridaythattheAzovstalsteelworksinMariupolhasbeen“completelyliberated”fromUkrainianfighters.

ThereisnoimmediateconfirmationfromUkraine.

POKROVSK,Ukraine(AP)—TheWestmovedtopourbillionsmoreinaidintoUkraineonFriday,asRussiashiftedtroopsfreedupbytheimminentfallofthepulverizedcityofMariupolandfightingragedinthecountry’sindustrialheartlandintheeast.

RussianforcesshelledavitalhighwayandkeptupattacksonakeycityintheLuhanskregion,hittingaschoolamongothersites,Ukrainianauthoritiessaid.LuhanskispartoftheDonbas,themostlyRussian-speakingeasternexpanseofcoalminesandfactoriesthatRussianPresidentVladimirPutinisbentoncapturing.

“TheliberationoftheLuhanskPeople’sRepublicisnearingcompletion,”RussianDefenseMinisterSergeiShoigudeclared,referringtothebreakawaystateproclaimedbypro-Moscowseparatistsin2014andrecognizedbytheKremlin.

InMariupol,thestrategicportinthesoutherncorneroftheDonbas,Russiantroopsworndownbytheirnearlythree-monthsiegeofthecitymaynotgetthetimetheyneedtoregroup,Britain’sDefenseMinistrysaid.

WiththebattlewindingdownfortheAzovstalsteelplantthatrepresentedthelastbastionofUkrainianresistanceinMariupol,Russiaiscontinuingtopullbackforcesthere,andtheircommandersareunderpressuretoquicklysendthemelsewhereintheDonbas,accordingtotheBritish.

“ThatmeansthatRussiawillprobablyredistributetheirforcesswiftlywithoutadequatepreparation,whichrisksfurtherforceattrition,”theministrysaid.

AnundisclosednumberofUkrainiansoldiersremainedattheAzovstalsteelplant.Russiasaidmorethan1,900hadsurrenderedinrecentdays.AlsoremainingattheplantwerethebodiesofsoldierswhodefendeditwhiletyingdownRussianforces.

DenisProkopenko,commanderoftheAzovRegiment,whichledthedefenseoftheplant,calledthem“fallenheroes.”

“IhopesoonrelativesandthewholeofUkrainewillbeabletoburythefighterswithhonors,”hesaid.

Wivesoffighterswhoheldoutatthesteelworksspokeemotionallyaboutwhatmayhavebeentheirlastcontactwiththeirhusbands.

OlgaBoiko,wifeofamarine,wipedawaytearsasshesaidthatherhusbandhadwrittenheronThursday:“Hello.Wesurrender,Idon’tknowwhenIwillgetintouchwithyouandifIwillatall.Loveyou.Kissyou.Bye.”

NataliaZaritskaya,wifeofanotherfighteratAzovstal,saidthatbasedonthemessagesshehadseenoverthepasttwodays,“Nowtheyareonthepathfromhelltohell.Everyinchofthispathisdeadly.”

Shesaidthattwodaysago,herhusbandreportedthatofthe32soldierswithwhomhehadserved,onlyeightsurvived,mostofthemseriouslywounded.

—TheGroupofSevenmajoreconomiesandglobalfinancialinstitutionsagreedtoprovidemoremoneytobolsterUkraine’sfinances,bringingthetotalto$19.8billion.IntheU.S.,PresidentJoeBidenwasexpectedtosigna$40billionpackageofmilitaryandeconomicaidtoUkraineanditsallies.

—RussiawillcutoffnaturalgastoFinlandonSaturday,theFinnishstateenergycompanysaid,justdaysafterFinlandappliedtojoinNATO.FinlandhadrefusedMoscow’sdemandthatitpayforgasinrubles.Thecutoffisnotexpectedtohaveanymajorimmediateeffect.Naturalgasaccountedforjust6%ofFinland’stotalenergyconsumptionin2020,FinnishbroadcasterYLEsaid.

—AcapturedRussiansoldieraccusedofkillingacivilianawaitedhisfateinUkraine’sfirstwarcrimestrial.Sgt.VadimShishimarin,21,couldgetlifeinprison.

Meanwhile,fightingintensifieddeeperintheDonbas.

SerhiyHaidai,thegovernorofLuhansk,saidRussianforceswereespeciallyfocusedontheLysychansk-Bakhmuthighway,theonlyroadforevacuatingpeopleanddeliveringhumanitariansupplies.

“Theroadisextremelyimportantbecauseit’stheonlyconnectiontootherregionsofthecountry,”hesaidviaemail.“TheRussiansaretryingtocutusofffromit,toencircletheLuhanskregion.”

Russianforcesshelledtheroadconstantlyfrommultipledirections,butUkrainianarmoredtransportswerestillabletogetthrough,Haidaiadded.

Moscow’stroopshavebeentryingforweekstoseizeSeverodonetsk,akeycityintheDonbas.OneofFriday’sattackswasonaschoolinSeverodonetskthatwasshelteringmorethan200people,manyofthemchildren,Haidaisaid.Threeadultswerekilled,hesaidonTelegram.

TwelvepeoplewerekilledinSeverodonetsk,Haidaisaid.Itwasnotimmediatelyclearifthatincludedthethreeattheschool.Inaddition,morethan60housesweredestroyedacrosstheregion,headded.

Russianforcesnowcontrol90percentofLuhansk,buttheattackonSeverodonetskfailed—”theRussianssufferedpersonnellossesandretreated,”Haidaisaid.Hisaccountcouldnotbeindependentlyverified.

Anothercity,Rubizhne,hasbeen“completelydestroyed,”Haidaisaid.“ItsfatecanbecomparedtothatofMariupol.”

Pro-MoscowseparatistshavefoughtUkrainianforcesintheDonbasforthepasteightyearsandheldaconsiderableswathofitbeforeRussia’sFeb.24invasion.ButtheeffortbyPutin’stroopstotakemoreterritorytherehasbeenslow-going.

InasignofRussia’sfrustrationwiththewar,someseniorcommandershavebeenfiredinrecentweeks,Britain’sDefenseMinistrysaid.

RussianforceselsewhereinUkrainecontinuedtoblastawayattargets,someofthemcivilian.

InthevillageofVelykaKostromka,westoftheDonbas,explosionsinthemiddleofthenightThursdayshookIrynaMartsyniuk’shousetoitsfoundations.Rooftimberssplinteredandwindowsshattered,sendingshardsofglassintoawallnearthreesleepingchildren.

“Therewereflasheseverywhere,”shesaid.”Therewassmokeeverywhere.”Shegrabbedthechildrenandrantowardthehome’sentrance,“butthecorridorwasn’tthereanymore.Instead,wesawthestarrynight.”

Theyrandowntheroadtoaneighbor’shome,wheretheyhidinthebasement.

Around20otherhousesweredamagedandtwopeoplewerelightlywounded,saidOlhaShaytanova,headofthevillage.

McQuillanreportedfromLviv.StashevskyireportedfromKyiv.AssociatedPressjournalistsYurasKarmanauinLviv,AndreaRosainKharkiv,JameyKeateninGenevaandotherAPstaffersaroundtheworldcontributed.

FollowAP’scoverageofthewarinUkraine:https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright2022TheAssociatedPress.Allrightsreserved.Thismaterialmaynotbepublished,broadcast,rewrittenorredistributedwithoutpermission.

