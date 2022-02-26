Russian athletes Rublev, Ovechkin call for peace

DUBAI – Tennis participant Andrey Rublev wrote “No Struggle Please” on a TV digital camera moments after advancing to the ultimate on the Dubai Championships on Friday, a sentiment echoed just a few hours later by NHL star and fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin within the U.S.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had simply overwhelmed Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) of their semifinal when he wrote his message on the digital camera, a standard apply after matches.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia cease. Rublev wasn’t requested concerning the message throughout his on-court interview instantly following the match.

Ovechkin, one of the outstanding Russian athletes within the U.S., made a plea for peace whereas speaking with reporters after apply in Philadelphia. The Moscow native stated he has household and “plenty of associates in Russia and Ukraine” and hopes the assault will finish quickly.

Advert

“Please, no extra battle,” Ovechkin stated Friday. “It doesn’t matter who’s within the battle, Russia, Ukraine, totally different international locations. I believe we stay in a world that now we have to stay in peace.”

Ovechkin has been a vocal supporter of Russia President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, Ovechkin launched the “Putin team” he stated was not associated to the election the next 12 months however reasonably a present of help for his nation. Requested Friday about his relationship with Putin, the NHL star stated: “He’s my president, however I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete.”he

Russian tennis participant Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday on the Mexico Open about waking as much as information that his nation had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the information from house, waking up right here in Mexico, was not straightforward,” stated Medvedev, who will grow to be the No. 1 males’s participant when rankings are introduced subsequent week.

Advert

“By being a tennis participant, I need to promote peace everywhere in the world,” Medvedev continued. “We play in so many various international locations. It’s simply not straightforward to listen to all this information. I’m all for peace.”

Rublev will face Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely for the primary time within the Dubai last on Saturday.

Vesely, who knocked out Novak Djokovic within the quarterfinals, adopted with one other top-20 win when he outlasted Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in additional than three hours.

“I am having a dream run right here,” Vesely stated.

___

Extra AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports