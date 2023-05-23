Russian court extends Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention by 3 months

What’s next for Evan Gershkovich, Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia? Russian media outlets reported that a Russian court has extended his detention for at least another three months. The Lefortovsky District Court in Moscow ordered Gershkovich held until Aug. 30th, citing the court’s press service, due to faced espionage charges that the U.S. has denounced as fabricated. The State Department has determined that he is being “wrongfully detained,” requiring the U.S. government to work to secure his release. Gershkovich was arrested in March in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg and soon charged with spying. His pretrial detention appeal was rejected by the court. His detention has sparked an uproar in the U.S., with congressional leaders of both parties issuing rare statements, demanding his immediate release. Gershkovich is the first U.S. journalist to be detained for alleged spying in Russia since the Cold War.

The detention of U.S. citizens has become a key point of leverage for the Kremlin as it seeks to maintain its war effort in Ukraine while under crippling sanctions by the West. At least one other American, Paul Whelan, an American businessman, has been held behind bars since 2018 and is serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage charges. He told CNN over the weekend he believes the “wheels are turning” toward securing his release. Whelan has been left out of the prisoner exchanges that saw Griner and another American, Trevor Reed, go free. The U.S. issued new sanctions in April targeting the Russian security service, known as the FSB, for their role in unlawfully detaining Americans.

