Russian forces close in on Ukrainian capital Kyiv and bombard port city of Mariupol

The state of affairs is quickly deteriorating in Ukraine, the place Russian forces are closing in on the capital Kyiv and bombarding and surrounding the strategically essential port metropolis of Mariupol.

Floor forces have moved to inside 15 miles of Kyiv’s heart, based on Britain’s Protection Ministry. Across the metropolis, artillery barrages have despatched residents heading for shelter.

In Mariupol, which has confronted a number of the worst struggling since Russia started its Ukraine invasion, Russian forces shelled a mosque housing greater than 80 individuals, together with youngsters, the Ukrainian authorities stated on Saturday. The variety of casualties wasn’t instantly clear.

Ukraine’s president instructed the struggle has reached a “strategic turning level” because the shelling of neighboring cities intensifies.

A Ukrainian serviceman exits a broken constructing after shelling in Kyiv, on March 12, 2022. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP through Getty Photos



The U.S. is deploying extra troops to Japanese Europe to assist NATO forces. It is also sending extra weapons and billions of {dollars} in assist to Ukraine.

President Biden reiterated his place on Friday that no American troopers will go into battle.

Amid the developments, the civilian dying toll is surging within the third week of the offensive.

Within the Black Sea port metropolis of Mykolaiv, the evening provides no relaxation. In an effort to interrupt Ukraine off from important entry to the ocean, Russian shelling has damaged infrastructure, properties, and households.

Two weeks in the past, some youngsters – who are actually compelled to reside in a basement beneath a derelict market – have been enjoying conceal and search. Now they’re hiding from banned cluster bombs, based on the native authorities. Their chilly and darkish bunker will solely get fuller within the days forward, says the mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych.

CBS Information’ Chris Livesay requested him if Russia is attacking civilians on objective.

“I believe the primary thought is to kill Ukrainians as a lot as they will,” he stated. “It is a full lie once they say they wish to defend us. They wish to kill as a lot Ukrainians as they will.”

It is not solely shelling civilians should worry. Within the occupied metropolis of Melitopol, Russian troopers captured the mayor, put a bag over his head and took him to an undisclosed location, in broad daylight.

Throughout Ukraine, these courageous sufficient to step exterior discover their cities mutilated.

The contested jap metropolis of Volnovakha is now within the tooth of Russian separatists, brandishing a trademark Z to point out loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Related Press contributed to this report.