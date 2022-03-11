Russian forces move within 9 miles of Kyiv’s city center: Pentagon Ukraine update

Glowimages/Getty Photographs

Russian forces transfer inside 9 miles of Kyiv’s metropolis middle: Pentagon Ukraine replace

Matt Seyler, ABC Information

(WASHINGTON) — Listed below are highlights of what a senior U.S. protection official informed reporters on Thursday:

Russians approaching Kyiv

The Russian forces closest to the guts of Kyiv are coming from the northwest, within the space of the Hostomel Airport. Since Wednesday, these troops fought their manner three miles nearer, bringing them inside roughly 9 miles of the town middle, in response to the official. The airport is barely about 5 miles because the chicken flies from the outer metropolis limits.

Two parallel traces of advance from the northeast are additionally making progress on their push to the capital, the closest of those troops now about 25 miles from the middle of Kyiv.

Some Russian troops from a type of traces, emanating from above the city of Sumy, appear to have circled, heading again northeast. The official mentioned the rationale for the about-face is unclear.

Russian bombardment continues

Russian forces have now fired greater than 775 missiles towards Ukraine, the official mentioned. That is up from an estimate of 710 on Wednesday.

No Patriots to Ukraine

The official mentioned there isn’t any discuss on the Pentagon of sending Patriot methods to Ukraine, as they might require U.S. troops on the bottom to function them.

“It isn’t a system that the Ukrainians are conversant in. And as now we have made very clear, there might be no U.S. troops preventing in Ukraine,” the official mentioned.

Different air-defense choices for Ukraine

Safety help continues to stream into Ukraine, even within the final 24 hours, in response to the official.

Whereas the U.S. is sending its personal anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, it is usually working with different nations to ship objects the U.S. does not have in its arsenal however might be used successfully by Ukrainian troops.

When requested, the official mentioned this contains air-defense methods which might be “extra refined” than the shoulder-fired Stinger missiles being despatched by the U.S. So, whereas the Pentagon has rejected the thought of sending Patriot missile batteries, it might be serving to facilitate the switch or replenishment of comparable methods that Ukrainians are skilled on.

Ukraine making little use of its fighter jets

The official repeated the Pentagon’s rejection of a Polish proposal to move its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine through the use of the U.S. as an middleman.

“We don’t assist a proposal whereby jets can be transferred to our custody, then to be introduced into Ukraine,” the official mentioned.

The Protection Division views sending plane to be an inferior type of assist for Ukraine, regardless of Ukrainian officers’ requests.

“They don’t seem to be flying their fixed-wing plane very a lot each day. We’re not making a judgment right here, it is only a truth. What they’re utilizing very successfully to gradual the Russian advance, notably within the north, are their very own surface-to-air missile methods and MANPADS, in addition to … anti-armor munitions,” the official mentioned.

