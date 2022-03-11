Front Page

Russian General Store drops ‘Russian’ amid Ukraine invasion

March 11, 2022
Al Lindsey
A well known store in Houston’s numerous providing of worldwide markets will look somewhat totally different for the time-being. 

The homeowners of the Russian General Store, positioned at 9629 Hillcroft St., eliminated “Russian” from the marquis above the shop’s entrance someday within the final week after the invasion of Ukraine. The proprietor, reached by cellphone Friday, declined an interview however mentioned it was her resolution. She didn’t present her identify. The shop, which sells Russian and Japanese European meals and items, continues to be open for enterprise, and several other in the neighborhood hope to maintain it that means. 

“Once we go, let’s be sure they perceive that they seem to be a valued neighbor,” mentioned one poster on neighborhood social community NextDoor. “If everybody who positioned a coronary heart on a unique submit urging us to face with Ukraine went and supported them, they could really feel the love. And you may love their bread.”

“They’ve fantastic specialty meals, halvah, salami, kimchi, actually good vilnius rye, all kinds of little goodies,” one other wrote. “I’ll attempt to get there this week and each week so long as the battle lasts.”

“I’ve lived right here in Braeburn Terrace for practically 25 years and it has been a continuing,” another person posted. “I learn some above feedback and wish to echo the identical: right here, the place we at the moment are, is who we’re. American, Ukrainian, Russian… all of us at the moment are part of a group which surrounds us each day. It’s, in any case, our residence. We’re in it collectively now.”

Nesting dolls are one discover on the Russian Normal Retailer at Hillcroft and Braeswood.Nathan Lindstrom/For the Chronicle

It is the newest and one of many extra seen reminders of how Houston is responding to Russian aggression towards the sovereign nation. A whole bunch protested outdoors the Russian embassy in February urging President Joe Biden to banish the ambassadors from the USA and enhance intervention in opposition to Russia Ukraine. North of downtown, the bridge that sometimes hosted the “Be Somebody” signal was remodeled to learn “No Struggle Know Peace.”

Quite a few Houston eating places are additionally stepping as much as serve the individuals of Ukraine by way of donations. A number of oil and fuel firms with Houston ties have additionally introduced plans to dissolve enterprise pursuits in Russia. 


The Russian Normal Retailer is cherished by many in Houston and past. Just lately, Reddit consumer u/inkscraper took a visit to the shop and documented his findings and critiques in a comic that showcases among the finest the shop has to supply. 





