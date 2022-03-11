Russian General Store drops ‘Russian’ amid Ukraine invasion

A well known store in Houston’s numerous providing of worldwide markets will look somewhat totally different for the time-being.
The homeowners of the Russian General Store, positioned at 9629 Hillcroft St., eliminated “Russian” from the marquis above the shop’s entrance someday within the final week after the invasion of Ukraine. The proprietor, reached by cellphone Friday, declined an interview however mentioned it was her resolution. She didn’t present her identify. The shop, which sells Russian and Japanese European meals and items, continues to be open for enterprise, and several other in the neighborhood hope to maintain it that means.