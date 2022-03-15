Russian prosecutors want Putin foe Alexey Navalny to get 13-year prison sentence

Russian authorities are searching for a 13-year jail sentence for opposition chief Alexey Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an try to maintain President Vladimir Putin‘s most ardent foe in jail for so long as doable. Navalny, who’s already serving 2 half of years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of courtroom.

The prosecution accuses him of embezzling cash that he and his basis raised through the years and of insulting a decide throughout a earlier trial. Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

Of their closing arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution requested for 13 years in a most safety jail for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble (roughly $10,700) positive. It wasn’t instantly clear if Navalny is anticipated to serve this sentence concurrently together with his present one or on prime of it.

Navalny’s prime ally, Leonid Volkov, who has left Russia the place he’s dealing with a number of prison instances himself, claimed Tuesday in a Fb put up that the authorities need the politician to stay in jail “till the top of lifetime of one of many two individuals — Navalny himself or Vladimir Putin.”

“He was sentenced to life from the very begin. As long as Putin remains to be within the Kremlin,” Volkov stated on Twitter, in keeping with Agence France-Presse.

After the prosecution’s closing arguments, the decide introduced a short recess earlier than listening to the protection’s statements.

The trial, which opened precisely a month in the past, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom within the jail colony hours away from Moscow the place Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. Navalny’s supporters have criticized the authorities’ determination to maneuver the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has successfully restricted entry to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Navalny, 45, has appeared at hearings sporting jail garb and made a number of elaborate speeches through the trial, decrying the costs towards him as bogus.

Russian opposition chief Alexey Navalny and legal professionals Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev are seen on a display screen through a video hyperlink throughout a courtroom listening to on the IK-2 male correctional facility, within the city of Pokrov in Vladimir Area, Russia, February 15, 2022. Reuters/Denis Kaminev



Navalny was arrested in January 2021 instantly upon his return from Germany, the place he spent 5 months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a declare Russian officers vehemently denied. Shortly after the arrest, a courtroom sentenced him to 2 half of years in jail over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically pushed.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after dealing with a number of prison prices, and his Basis for Preventing Corruption and a community of almost 40 regional places of work have been outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes individuals concerned to prosecution.

Final month, Russian officers added Navalny and numerous his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

A number of prison instances have been launched towards Navalny individually, main his associates to counsel the Kremlin intends to maintain him behind bars for so long as doable.

Members of Navalny’s protection group have complained they weren’t allowed to deliver cellphones or laptops containing case information into the courtroom on the penal colony.