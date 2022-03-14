Russian rocket attack on TV tower in western Ukraine kills at least 9, officials say

9 folks died and one other 9 obtained accidents on Monday when Russian forces hit a tv tower exterior the western Ukrainian metropolis of Rivne, native authorities mentioned. The village is barely about 100 miles from the border of NATO member Poland.

“9 useless, 9 wounded,” the top of the regional administration, Vitaliy Koval, mentioned on messaging app Telegram, including that work was underway to free survivors trapped underneath the rubble within the village of Antopil.

Koval mentioned at a briefing that two rockets hit the constructing early on Monday morning, Interfax-Ukraine information company reported.

He posted footage of firefighters utilizing cranes to raise sections of shattered concrete and brick partitions and carrying a stretcher. Koval mentioned 90 rescuers have been on the scene and posted photographs on Fb.

Продовжуємо розбирати завали після ракетних ударів на телевізійній вежі в с. Антопіль. До проведення… Posted by Віталій Коваль on Monday, March 14, 2022

Ukrainian authorities additionally mentioned two folks died and 7 have been injured after Russian forces struck an airplane manufacturing unit within the capital of Kyiv, and that two folks have been killed within the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery hearth hit a nine-story house constructing. They mentioned a Russian airstrike within the capital’s downtown space Monday killed one individual and wounded six others.

Earlier Monday, a Russian airstrike on a residential constructing in Ukraine’s capital metropolis killed a minimum of one individual and wounded a number of others. Russia insists it would not goal civilians, however its forces have intensified their assaults on city areas since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Irina Moprezova, 54, reacts in entrance of a home that was broken in an aerial bombing within the metropolis of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13, 2022. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP through Getty Photographs



One other spherical of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officers happened on Monday. Either side had reported “substantial progress” after a number of earlier rounds, and there was even hope for some settlement inside a matter of days. After the talks on Monday, which have been held nearly for the primary time, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak mentioned there could be a “technical pause” within the bilateral dialogue till Tuesday, including: “Negotiations proceed.”

The United Nations has recorded a minimum of 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine, although it believes the true toll is way increased.



