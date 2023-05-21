Russian Seizure of Bakhmut Marks the Conclusion of the Ukraine War’s Lengthiest and Most Violent Combat.

During the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the “destruction” in the “heavily fortified” Bakhmut region in eastern Ukraine. Despite claims from Russia’s defense ministry that Wagner private army soldiers, with the aid of Russian troops, had seized the city, Ukrainian authorities insisted fighting was ongoing and Zelenskyy said that Bakhmut was “only in our hearts.” President Joe Biden announced $375m more in aid for Ukraine, including ammunition, artillery and vehicles. Analysts do not believe the seizing of Bakhmut would prove decisive, but it could boost Russia’s tactical advantages.