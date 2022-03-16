Russian ship turned away from Maine port

Russian ship carrying 8,000 tons of petroleum product turned away from US port

A Russian vessel carrying 8,000 tons of a petroleum-derived product was denied a request to dock on the easternmost tip of the U.S. this month.The vessel was turned away from a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway by the Canadian authorities due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the ship’s operator requested March Three to dock in Eastport, Maine.Chris Gardner, government director of the Eastport Port Authority, mentioned Tuesday that the request was denied “for a myriad of causes.”

