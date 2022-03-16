Russian strike hits theater in Mariupol sheltering “hundreds” of residents, Ukraine foreign minister says

Russian forces struck a theater the place “tons of” of civilians had been sheltering within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol on Wednesday, native officers and Ukraine’s minister of international affairs mentioned. There was no fast phrase on deaths or accidents.

“The constructing is now totally ruined,” tweeted Minister Dmytro Kuleba, together with a purported {photograph} of the destroyed theater. “Russians couldn’t haven’t recognized this was a civilian shelter.”

A view reveals Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on this handout image obtained by Reuters on March 16, 2022. Donetsk Regional Civil-Army Administration/Handout by way of REUTERS



The Mariupol metropolis council said on Telegram that Russia “purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, the place tons of of persons are hiding.” The council mentioned a airplane dropped a bomb on the constructing, destroying the “central half” of the theater and the “entrance to the bomb shelter within the constructing.”

“It’s nonetheless unattainable to estimate the size of this horrific and inhumane act,” town council mentioned on Telegram.

Different images and video purportedly displaying the aftermath of the strike had been posted on social media.

Russia has denied concentrating on civilians. The Russian protection ministry mentioned its forces had not struck the constructing and blamed the assault on the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, RIA information company reported.

Mariupol, a southern seaport of 430,000 residents, has turn out to be an emblem of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drive to crush democratic Ukraine – but in addition of a fierce resistance on the bottom.

Within the almost three weeks since Russia’s conflict started, two Related Press journalists have been the one worldwide media current in Mariupol, chronicling its fall into chaos and despair. Town is now encircled by Russian troopers, who’re slowly squeezing the life out of it, one blast at a time.

A number of appeals for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians went unheeded, till Ukrainian officers mentioned Wednesday that about 30,000 individuals had fled in convoys of automobiles. Airstrikes and shells have hit the maternity hospital, the fireplace division, houses, a church, a area exterior a faculty. For the estimated tons of of 1000’s who stay, there’s fairly merely nowhere to go.

Evacuees from Mariupol are seen upon arrival on the automotive park of a shopping mall on the outskirts of town of Zaporizhzhia, which is now a registration heart for displaced individuals, on March 16, 2022. EMRE CAYLAK/AFP by way of Getty Photographs



The encompassing roads are mined and the port blocked. Meals is working out, and the Russians have stopped humanitarian makes an attempt to convey it in. Electrical energy is usually gone and water is sparse, with residents melting snow to drink. Some dad and mom have even left their newborns on the hospital, maybe hoping to provide them an opportunity at life within the one place with first rate electrical energy and water.

Individuals burn scraps of furnishings in makeshift grills to heat their fingers within the freezing chilly and prepare dinner what little meals there nonetheless is. The grills themselves are constructed with the one factor in plentiful provide: bricks and shards of steel scattered within the streets from destroyed buildings.

Dying is in every single place. Native officers have tallied greater than 2,500 deaths within the siege, however many our bodies cannot be counted due to the limitless shelling. They’ve advised households to depart their lifeless exterior within the streets as a result of it is too harmful to carry funerals.

Lots of the deaths documented by the AP had been of kids and moms, regardless of Russia’s claims that civilians have not been attacked. Docs say they’re treating 10 civilians for each injured Ukrainian soldier.

“They’ve a transparent order to carry Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to consistently bomb and shell it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on March 10.