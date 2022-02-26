Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev writes ‘No War Please’ after Dubai semifinal win

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Russian tennis participant Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV digicam moments after advancing to the ultimate on the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had simply crushed Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) of their semifinal match earlier than writing his message on the digicam — as is widespread after matches.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion of a democratic nation that has fueled fears of wider warfare in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia cease.



Rublev on Thursday stated he was getting some dangerous feedback on-line due to the scenario in Ukraine.

“In these moments, you notice that my match shouldn’t be necessary. It is not about my match, the way it impacts me,” Rublev stated Thursday. “What’s occurring is way more horrible.

“You notice how necessary (it) is to have peace on the earth and to respect one another it doesn’t matter what, to be united. It is about that. We must always deal with our earth and of one another. That is a very powerful factor.”

He’ll face Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely for the primary time within the Dubai closing on Saturday.

Vesely, who knocked out Novak Djokovic within the quarterfinals, adopted with one other top-20 win when he outlasted Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in additional than three hours.

“I am having a dream run right here,” Vesely stated.

The Related Press and Reuters contributed to this report.