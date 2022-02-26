Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

Kyiv — Ukraine‘s prime diplomat mentioned Saturday morning that his nation’s capital had “survived one other evening” underneath Russian assault, because the president launched a video reassuring his nation that he was nonetheless there. CBS Information’ Haley Ott mentioned President Volodymyr Zelensky’s message — shot open air on a mobile phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a transparent rebuttal to rumors that he may evacuate and reviews that the USA had suggested him to flee.

“There may be tons of faux data in the web that I referred to as the military to surrender and there’s an evacuation ongoing,” Zelensky informed his nation. “I am right here, and I cannot quit. We are going to nonetheless defend our nation. Our weapon is the reality, and the reality is that we’ll defend our nation, our land, our youngsters. And all of us will defend all of this. That is all I wish to say to you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Russia’s assault on Ukraine intensified in a single day. President Vladimir Putin’s army launched coordinated artillery and missile attacks, taking intention at key websites in Kyiv and different cities in an invasion the Russian chief claims he ordered to “liberate” the neighboring nation from a “neo-Nazi” regime.



U.S. sanctions Putin over Ukraine invasion 02:15

His assault has drawn broad worldwide condemnation and a dramatic present of unity from the West, with vital financial sanctions, a flood of cash and army support for Kyiv, and a bolstering of NATO’s personal army forces in Japanese Europe.

However street fighting broke out in Kyiv in a single day as Russian forces moved nearer to capturing the capital — half of an effort, the U.S. and Ukraine imagine, to overthrow Zelensky’s authorities and set up a regime that can bow to the Kremlin.

As CBS Information senior international correspondent Holly Williams reviews, the destiny of the nation is hanging in the steadiness.