Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Weapons and movement of the massive military buildup

Bloomberg/Getty

Tension between Russia and its western neighbor, Ukraine, erupted into war in late February 2022, when Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched what Ukrainian officials called a “full-scale invasion.” For weeks, even as Moscow insisted it had no plans for an invasion, it had been moving troops and weaponry closer to Ukraine’s borders. Today, satellite photos continue to capture Russia’s military deployments — and its grim capabilities — as the invasion grinds on. Here’s a look at Russia’s recent military movements and deployments in the region — from the weeks leading up to the invasion through the latest developments — as well as a survey of the kinds of weapons Moscow tends to use in battle.

Disturbing implication in the air Maxar Technologies

The dark shapes in this photo are what a group of Russian ground-attack helicopters — with one in the air — looked like on February 25, the day after the attack on Ukraine began. This is a closeup of more than 50 helicopters (along with additional troops and equipment) gathered at the Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus.

Russian bombs Maxar Technologies

This Maxar satellite photo shows the aftermath of a Russian bombing on February 28, 2022. The smoldering building is a factory, west of Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Burning homes Maxar Technologies

This satellite image shows impact craters and burning homes in Rivnopillya, northeast of Kiev.

Ground forces at the ready Maxar Technologies

This deployment of Russian ground forces was photographed via satellite on February 25. Belarus — a key economic and political ally of Russia — hosted this deployment northeast of Chojniki, a town that, in 1986, faced heavy radiation from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear accident.

Tanks in a row Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo, taken by Maxar Technologies, shows tanks lined up on a practice firing range. This image was taken January 26 over the Pogonovo training area, in western Russia. The exercise represented a ramping-up of local military training activity, including live-fire artillery and maneuver training, in staging areas near the Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Downed bridge Maxar Technologies

On February 28, the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv faced heavy Russian attack. The city is home to more than 280,000 people. The satellite photo clearly shows a bridge that’s been destroyed.

Practicing with China Li Chun/China News Service via Getty Images

Here, a Pantsir self-propelled surface-to-air and anti-aircraft missile system is tested during a “Peace Mission 2021” joint counterterrorism military exercise between Russia and China. The exercises took place September 23, 2021 in Orenburg, Russia.

More homes destroyed Maxar Technologies

This satellite image shows a bomb crater in another residential area of Ukraine. The photo was taken over the town of Sukachi on February 28, 2022.

Live fire training Maxar Technologies

This satellite image shows towed artillery being fired in a live exercise at the Pogonovo training area January 26. The training ground is about 150 miles from the Ukraine border.

Bomber in the sky Li Chun/China News Service via Getty Images

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24MR Fencer E aircraft is shown during a September 23, 2021 joint military exercise with China. The supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s. It’s built for two people, a pilot and weapons systems operator.

Moving missiles Maxar Technologies

These vague-looking shapes, photographed by Maxar Technologies on January 30, are actually quite deadly. They’re believed to be SS 26 Iskander missiles — ballistic weapons with a range of about 500 miles. Observers say the weapons are part of a recent deployment.

A demonstration of readiness Donat Sorokin/TASSArmy/Getty

Servicemen perform during the Russian Army 2021 International Military and Technical Forum at Sverdlovsky shooting range. The range is in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

New arrivals in Crimea Maxar Technologies

Here’s a relatively close view of infantry units, fighting vehicles, artillery and other equipment recently brought into a town called Bakhchysarai. Bakhchysarai, located in Crimea, is generally recognized by other countries as Ukrainian territory, but was annexed by Russia, along with the rest of Crimea, in 2014.

Rocket launcher Li Chun/China News Service via Getty Images

A rocket launcher fires during the “Peace Mission 2021” joint counterterrorism military exercise with China. It took place September 23, 2021, in Orenburg, Russia.

Housing for troops Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo captures a row of tents in Yelnya, Russia, about 160 miles from the Ukraine border. This photo is significant to border watchers for several reasons. Note that some tents have no snow on them — likely because they have been heated, indicating that they are currently occupied.

Newly arrived troops Maxar Technologies

Here’s another area believed to be housing recently arrived troops, this time at a training ground in Novoozernoye, in Crimea. This photo was taken by satellite imaging company Maxar Technologies on February 1.

Deployment Russian Defense Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A screen grab taken from a handout video shows a Russian military aircraft carrying Russian peacekeepers taking off from the military base in the Ivanovo region, outside Moscow, on January 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance sent troops to Kazakhstan, where riots stemming from nationwide protests over high fuel prices led to a state of emergency and the resignation of the government.

Power on display Li Chun/China News Service via Getty Images

Military vehicles are on display at the opening ceremony of the “Peace Mission 2021” joint counterterrorism military exercise, on September 20, 2021, in Orenburg, Russia. The exercises involved live fire from infantry fighting vehicles and assault vehicles, including Russia’s Mi-8 helicopters, SU-24MR reconnaissance aircraft, SU-34 fighter bombers and IL-76 military transport aircraft.

Russia’s military capabilities Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo, captured January 19 by Maxar Technologies, shows armored personnel carriers and trucks at Russia’s Klimovo storage facility, about 8 miles north of the Ukrainian border. The facility is one of several “locations in western Russia where additional troops and ground-forces equipment have recently been deployed,” the imaging company said in a statement.

Warships on parade Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Getty Images

Warships take part in the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in the Gulf of Finland on July 25, 2021.

Representing Russian firepower Wang Xiaojun/China News Service via Getty Images

Military participants from Russia compete in a contest during the 2021 International Army Games on September 1, 2021, in Korla, in northwestern China. One event in the annual games is a tank biathlon.

An ominous first Sun Zifa/China News Service via Getty Images

A formation of Russian and Chinese warships sails through the Tsugaru Strait during a joint naval exercise on October 18, 2021 in the western part of the Pacific Ocean. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait.

Rehearsal with a submarine Peter Kovalev/TASS/Getty

Russia’s Project 949AM nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Orel takes part in a rehearsal for the Russian Navy Day main military parade in the Gulf of Finland. The parade took place in July 2021.

Klimovo rail yard activity Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo of the Klimovo Russian rail yard is of interest in part because of what’s on the rails: Vehicles, most likely for military cargo or supplies. Toward the curving road, there’s another gathering of vehicles that have likely just come off the rails.

Just how close is close? Stephen Wood/Maxar Technologies

This map graphic, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the various areas where the satellite imaging company has recently taken photos indicating a buildup in Russian military might. The neighboring country of Ukraine is also shown for reference.

“Battle groups” Maxar Technologies

Analysts say that this satellite photo shows a “battle group” of various military vehicles, many of whom have arrived over the past several weeks. The image was taken January 19.

Ice fields Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

This photo, taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on February 7, 2022, shows a detachment of warships passing through ice fields in La Perouse Strait, from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Attack aircraft on the ground Maxar Technologies

Six SU-25 aircraft are seen at the Luninets airfield in Belarus in early February. The staging may be linked to expected joint exercises between Russia and Belarus. But this image is also consistent with supplemental videos showing Russian forces moving through Belarus and building field camps within 20 miles of the Ukrainian border.

Tanks and tents Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo of Russia’s Pogonovo training area, taken January 16, shows several types of recently-arrived military equipment and weapons. Toward the bottom left are some of Russia’s SS 26 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles. Further to the right is a group of tanks, thought to be enough for a tank battalion. And furthest to the right is self-propelled artillery — essentially, guns on a tank chassis.

Beefed up Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo shows rows of military vehicles amassing in Yelnya, Russia, about 160 miles from the Ukrainian border. The presence of military equipment is fairly routine for this area — but not this many, analysts say. Tent camps can be seen on the bottom right.

Rocket launchers? Maxar Technologies

Here’s a closer view of what are believed to be SS26 Iskander and multiple rocket launchers. This was taken northwest of Yelsk, in Belarus, on February 4, 2022.

Possible division Maxar Technologies

Analysts say the Russian military will often park equipment from the same deployment division together when preparing for a battle. Analysts may call these areas “vehicle parks,” basically a large military parking lot. This image was taken January 19, 2022, in Yelnya, Russia.

Warships on the move Russian Defense Ministry Press/ AP

Here’s another screen grab, released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press, depicting its warships doing drills in the in La Perouse Strait. It was released February 7, 2022.

Closer view of tanks Maxar Technologies

Here’s a closer view of additional tanks, artillery and support equipment recently arrived in Yelyna, Russia, on January 19. This finding fits a pattern that analysts are seeing across western Russia — deploying new units to existing holding facilities or training areas.

Impact craters Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo was taken over the Persianovsky training area, 30 miles from the Ukrainian border, on January 28. Artillery impact craters, likely from a very recent live firing exercise, can be seen.

View from the clouds Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

This image, taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on February 7, shows a view from the cockpit of a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet as it flies over Belarus during joint drills. Moscow has deployed troops and weapons to Belarus, adding to a buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine, fueling fears of an invasion.

Repeating history Maxar Technologies

This isn’t the first time that satellite images have captured troop and equipment buildups on Russia’s border with Ukraine; a similar buildup was captured via satellite in April 2021. This photo, showing an increase in deployments to the Pogonovo training area, was taken January 16. Vehicle parks with tanks and tent camps housing troops can be seen.

More heated tents? Maxar Technologies

This satellite photo, taken February 1 of the Angarsky area of southern Crimea, shows new rows of troop tents. Notice the lack of snow on the tents, an indication that they may be heated and occupied.

Armored personnel carriers Maxar Technologies

Unlike Pogonovo and other training areas, Klimovo is more of a military storage area and staging ground. Here’s a satellite shot of newly arrived armored personnel carriers and trucks at the facility, taken January 19, 2022.

Abandoned or not? Maxar Technologies

Recent Maxar satellite images are thought to show more than 350 vehicles parked at an abandoned ammunition storage facility near the Russian town of Klintsy, a town near where Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian borders meet. This photo was taken on December 25, 2021.

More in Belarus Maxar Technologies

This is the Brestsky training ground in Belarus, a key economic and political partner to Russia. New troop tents can be seen on the ground in this photo, taken January 22, 2022.

Busier rail yard Maxar Technologies

Satellite photos showed an uptick in inventory, such as armored vehicles, and activity at the Yevpatoria rail yard in Crimea. The photo was taken February 1.

Near the border Maxar Technologies

This is a satellite view of a housing area for troops at Rechitsa, in Belarus. These satellite images show that, for the first time, several tent encampments have been built at Rechitsa. This photo was taken February 4.

Threading the needle Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

A Russian ship, part of a detachment of warships, is seen maneuvering through ice fields in La Perouse Strait, from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills such as this one amid tensions with the west over Ukraine.

Waiting for essentials Maxar Technologies

This photo, taken via satellite, highlights another aspect of the human toll of war. A line of people is seen outside of a supermarket in Chernihiv, Ukraine, four days after the invasion began.

Counting the equipment Maxar Technologies

Here’s a wider shot of helicopters and other vehicles at the ready on the Bolshoy Bokov airfield in Belarus. The area is also home to a large oil refinery.

Near an airport Maxar Technologies

This satellite image shows a closeup of destroyed military vehicles and homes at a residential area south of an airport in Bucha, Ukraine. The airport itself has been frequent hot-spot of the fighting.

Looking to get out Maxar Technologies

This satellite image shows people and cars waiting at the Luzhanka border crossing between Ukraine and Hungary. It was taken on February 27, 2022.

Another sad convoy Maxar Technologies

Here, a long line of cars and people wait to enter a checkpoint at a Slovakian border crossing. The reportedly faced a wait of at least 24 hours.