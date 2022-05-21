Russia’sGazpromcutsoffFinlandfromgassupplyamidNATOapplication

Business

Russia's Gazprom cuts off Finland from gas supply amid NATO application

RussiahascutoffFinland’snaturalgasaftertheScandinaviancountrymadeclearitsdesiretojoinNATOandrefusaltopayinRussiancurrency.

Finland’sgovernment-ownedenergycompanyannouncedSaturdaythattheywillbelosingaccesstoRussiannaturalgasimportsafterthecountryrefusedtopaystateconglomerateGazpromfortheenergyinrubles.Theriftintheenergysupplychainisonlythelatestdevelopmentinanongoingfeudbetweenthetwocountries.

“NaturalgassuppliestoFinlandunderGasum’ssupplycontracthavebeencutoff,”FinnishstatecompanyGasumannouncedSaturday.

Theenterpriseclarifiedthatthechangeinsupplywouldnotdirectlyaffectoperation,andcustomerswouldstillhaveaccesstonaturalgasthroughothersources.

FinnishPrimeMinisterSannaMaringivesapressconferencewiththeSwedishPrimeMinisterpriortoameetingonwhethertoseekNATOmembership,inStockholm,Sweden,onApril13,2022.(PAULWENNERHOLM/TTNewsAgency/AFPviaGettyImages/GettyImages)

“Startingfromtoday,duringtheupcomingsummerseason,GasumwillsupplynaturalgastoitscustomersfromothersourcesthroughtheBalticconnectorpipeline,”thestatementcontinued.”Gasum’sgasfillingstationsinthegasnetworkareawillcontinueinnormaloperation.”

Naturalgasaccountsforonly6%ofFinland’senergyconsumption.

RussianPresidentVladimirPutingestureswhilespeakingtoemployeesoftheAlmazovNationalMedicalCenterinSt.Petersburg,Russia,Friday,March16,2018. (AnatolyMaltsev/PoolPhotoviaAP/APNewsroom)

Russiahasstrong-armedFinlandonotherenergysupplychainsaswell.

RussiasaiditwouldcutoffelectricitytoFinlandstartinglastweekasitclaimsthecountryhasnotpaid,astate-ownedpowercompanysaid.

RAONordic,asubsidiaryofInterROA,saiditwillstopexportingelectricitytoFinlandwithoutprovidingspecificsamidlargertensionsacrossEuropebesetbytheRussia-UkraineWar,Reutersreported.

“Thissituationisexceptionalandhappenedforthefirsttimeinovertwentyyearsofourtradinghistory,”RAONordicsaidinastatement,perthereport.

FoxNews’LawrenceRichardscontributedtothisreport.





