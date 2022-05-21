Russia’sGazpromcutsoffFinlandfromgassupplyamidNATOapplication

Skip to content
RussiahascutoffFinland’snaturalgasaftertheScandinaviancountrymadeclearitsdesiretojoinNATOandrefusaltopayinRussiancurrency.
Finland’sgovernment-ownedenergycompanyannouncedSaturdaythattheywillbelosingaccesstoRussiannaturalgasimportsafterthecountryrefusedtopaystateconglomerateGazpromfortheenergyinrubles.Theriftintheenergysupplychainisonlythelatestdevelopmentinanongoingfeudbetweenthetwocountries.
“NaturalgassuppliestoFinlandunderGasum’ssupplycontracthavebeencutoff,”FinnishstatecompanyGasumannouncedSaturday.
Theenterpriseclarifiedthatthechangeinsupplywouldnotdirectlyaffectoperation,andcustomerswouldstillhaveaccesstonaturalgasthroughothersources.
FinnishPrimeMinisterSannaMaringivesapressconferencewiththeSwedishPrimeMinisterpriortoameetingonwhethertoseekNATOmembership,inStockholm,Sweden,onApril13,2022.(PAULWENNERHOLM/TTNewsAgency/AFPviaGettyImages/GettyImages)
“Startingfromtoday,duringtheupcomingsummerseason,GasumwillsupplynaturalgastoitscustomersfromothersourcesthroughtheBalticconnectorpipeline,”thestatementcontinued.”Gasum’sgasfillingstationsinthegasnetworkareawillcontinueinnormaloperation.”
Naturalgasaccountsforonly6%ofFinland’senergyconsumption.
RussianPresidentVladimirPutingestureswhilespeakingtoemployeesoftheAlmazovNationalMedicalCenterinSt.Petersburg,Russia,Friday,March16,2018. (AnatolyMaltsev/PoolPhotoviaAP/APNewsroom)
Russiahasstrong-armedFinlandonotherenergysupplychainsaswell.
RussiasaiditwouldcutoffelectricitytoFinlandstartinglastweekasitclaimsthecountryhasnotpaid,astate-ownedpowercompanysaid.
RAONordic,asubsidiaryofInterROA,saiditwillstopexportingelectricitytoFinlandwithoutprovidingspecificsamidlargertensionsacrossEuropebesetbytheRussia-UkraineWar,Reutersreported.
“Thissituationisexceptionalandhappenedforthefirsttimeinovertwentyyearsofourtradinghistory,”RAONordicsaidinastatement,perthereport.
