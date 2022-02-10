Rutland girl hits 2 half-court shots in playoff game, including OT winner

Hitting a half-court shot in a game is a big deal for any basketball player, but a Massachusetts girl connected on two with her team’s season on the line.The first half-court shot from Lydia Charlonne, a seventh grader at Central Tree Middle School in Rutland, Massachusetts, tied her team’s playoff game on Tuesday — sending it into overtime.Then with her team trailing in OT, Lydia hit another half-court heave that won the game for Central Tree. Lydia’s buzzer-beater sent her teammates and their fans into a frenzy.”Well, I knew I had like 6 more seconds to do something, but they started playing back on defense, so I just decided to shoot it,” Lydia said.”No one gave up. No one on the sidelines gave up. We were just a little bit nervous that they were up by 2 and we only had one more chance left,” said Jennifer Charlonne, Lydia’s mother. “Everybody went crazy once that shot got hit.”What’s even more amazing about Lydia’s fantastic feat is that she said she had never made a half-court shot prior to making two in the playoff game.

