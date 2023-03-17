Ryan Chamberlin advances to May special election for Florida House District 24 | Florida

The special Republican primary for Florida House of Representatives District 24 was on March 7. A Democratic primary was not held. Ryan Chamberlin advanced to the general election and defeated Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, Stephen Pyles, and Charlie Stone.

The special general election is scheduled for May 16, 2023. The filing deadline passed on Jan. 10, 2023.

The special election was called after state Rep. Joe Harding resigned on Dec. 8, 2022, after a federal grand jury indicted him on fraud charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and said, “I believe in Floridians and want what is best for them, and I believe their leaders need not be encumbered by distractions that are mine alone.” Harding served from 2020 to 2022.

As of March 2023, 25 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2023 in 11 states. Between 2011 and 2021, an average of 74 special elections took place each year. Florida held 28 special elections from 2010 to 2022.

Additional reading: