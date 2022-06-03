AP Photograph/Nick Wass

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan

Fitzpatrick is in contract discussions with Amazon about

becoming a member of its soccer protection in a “key position” following his on-field retirement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Community.

Former Buffalo Payments operating again

Fred Jackson, a previous teammate of Fitzpatrick, posted a screenshot Thursday of

a textual content message he acquired from the 17-year veteran that indicated he’ll retire:

Fitzpatrick became one of the most

beloved players of the generation while sporting his trademark unruly

beard and playing some of the most boom-or-bust football imaginable.

The 39-year-old Arizona native enjoyed memorable moments, which sparked the creation of his FitzMagic

nickname, but he never established himself as a franchise

quarterback.

His journeyman career featured stops with nine teams after the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh

round of the 2005 draft out of Harvard: the Rams,

Cincinnati Bengals, Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Fitzpatrick opened last year as

Washington’s starter, but he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that

landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

He finishes his career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns in 166 games.

The former Bills signal-caller showed up at the team’s playoff game in January,

going shirtless to celebrate Buffalo’s win over the New England

Patriots:

The personable Fitzpatrick is on monitor to turn out to be

the newest quarterback to make the soar to broadcasting.

Amazon Prime Video is about to turn out to be the

unique dwelling for Thursday Evening Soccer in 2022 with Al Michaels

on play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit dealing with coloration commentary.

It is unclear whether or not Fitzpatrick would

be a part of that duo within the sales space or will probably be ticketed for a spot on pregame and postgame protection if he finalizes an Amazon deal.