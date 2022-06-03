Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly in Talks for ‘Key Role’ with Amazon After NFL Retirement | Bleacher Report

AP Photograph/Nick Wass
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan
Fitzpatrick is in contract discussions with Amazon about
becoming a member of its soccer protection in a “key position” following his on-field retirement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Community.
Former Buffalo Payments operating again
Fred Jackson, a previous teammate of Fitzpatrick, posted a screenshot Thursday of
a textual content message he acquired from the 17-year veteran that indicated he’ll retire:
Fred Jackson @Fred22Jackson
Congrats on a Helluva profession, Fitzy!! Cherished sharing the sector with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7
Fitzpatrick became one of the most
beloved players of the generation while sporting his trademark unruly
beard and playing some of the most boom-or-bust football imaginable.
The 39-year-old Arizona native enjoyed memorable moments, which sparked the creation of his FitzMagic
nickname, but he never established himself as a franchise
quarterback.
His journeyman career featured stops with nine teams after the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh
round of the 2005 draft out of Harvard: the Rams,
Cincinnati Bengals, Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.
Fitzpatrick opened last year as
Washington’s starter, but he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that
landed him on season-ending injured reserve.
He finishes his career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns in 166 games.
The former Bills signal-caller showed up at the team’s playoff game in January,
going shirtless to celebrate Buffalo’s win over the New England
Patriots:
kyle margeson @jessekjm
@ESPNNFL @SalSports @JeremyWGR @EWood70. The second I caught on video Saturday night time will probably be one of many best reminiscences of my life. The fervour! GO BILLS! pic.twitter.com/2rbOzpmVXi
The personable Fitzpatrick is on monitor to turn out to be
the newest quarterback to make the soar to broadcasting.
Amazon Prime Video is about to turn out to be the
unique dwelling for Thursday Evening Soccer in 2022 with Al Michaels
on play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit dealing with coloration commentary.
It is unclear whether or not Fitzpatrick would
be a part of that duo within the sales space or will probably be ticketed for a spot on pregame and postgame protection if he finalizes an Amazon deal.
