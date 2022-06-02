Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 NFL seasons; informs former teammates he’s walking away at age 39

Ryan Fitzpatrick has determined to name it a profession after 17 NFL seasons, because the free agent quarterback advised former teammates on Thursday that he’s strolling away at age 39. Former Payments teammate Fred Jackson revealed the news on social media.

A former seventh-round choose of the St. Louis Rams out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick made his first begin with the Rams in 2005 and began a sport for each workforce he is performed on. Fitzpatrick accomplished 60.7% of his passes for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns for an 82.three passer score in his 17 seasons. His 223 landing passes are essentially the most for any participant to graduate from an Ivy league college.

Fitzpatrick holds a number of information for a number of franchises, together with most landing passes by a Houston Texans quarterback in a sport (six, 2014) and most landing passes by a participant in a season (had 31 for the New York Jets in 2015). His 98-yard landing go for the Buffalo Payments in 2009 can be the longest landing go in franchise historical past.

Fitzpatrick has began for 9 completely different groups, essentially the most by any quarterback in league historical past. Among the many NFL information Fitzpatrick owns, right here the essentially the most distinctive:

First quarterback to start out and win in opposition to identical opponent with six completely different groups (Jacksonville Jaguars)

First quarterback to throw 4 landing passes in a single sport with 5 completely different groups (Buffalo Payments, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Solely participant in NFL historical past to go for a landing in opposition to one opponent with seven completely different groups (St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Payments, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins) in his profession. Fitzpatrick did this in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fitzpatrick solely improved with age, as he is accomplished 64.7% of his passes for 7,999 yards for 50 touchdowns to 33 interceptions in his ultimate 33 video games — all coming after the age of 36. He even led the Miami Dolphins in dashing in 2020 with 243 yards on the age of 38 — changing into the oldest participant to steer a workforce in dashing in NFL historical past.

A very distinctive profession, Fitzpatrick discovered loads of success as a seventh-round choose with loads of franchises. Fitzpatrick was by no means in a position to make a playoff begin (or play in a playoff sport), however his profession enchancment showcased greater than wins and losses on the soccer discipline.