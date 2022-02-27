Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Bethenny Frankel are pledging millions in aid for Ukrainian refugees

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Bethenny Frankel are among the celebrities raising money for Ukrainian refugees who are leaving their country as Russia continues its invasion.

Reynolds and Lively announced Saturday on their social media pages that they are pledging to match donations, up to $1 million, to support refugees. “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection,” Reynolds tweeted.

The funds will go toward the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which said it will send lifesaving aid to Ukrainian families in need. The agency said that nearly three million people will require humanitarian assistance this year and require “immediate shelter, protection and safety.”

Frankel, through her disaster relief charity BStrong, said she has raised nearly $3 million and committed $10 million in initial aid. According to BStrong, the funds will be used to helping refugees travel and to set up different stations along the Poland-Ukraine border to provide water and hygiene products.

“Our newest issues are hunger & medical aid IN Ukraine,” Frankel tweeted. “Now we’re working on logistics back into the country. Everyone is talking about the exodus but keep in mind the millions who stayed.”

Some 368,000 people have fled Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

