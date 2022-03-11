Ryan Reynolds taps his ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’ director Shawn Levy for ‘Deadpool 3’

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Excellent news, Deadpool followers: The long-anticipated third film starring Ryan Reynolds‘ red-suited “merc with the mouth” has a director.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds, who is also a producer of the blockbuster Deadpool sequence, has tapped his buddy and Free Man and The Adam Challenge director Shawn Levy to name the pictures for the in-development threequel.

By the way, the information comes the day The Adam Challenge debuted on Netflix.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are additionally again within the fold for the third go-round — the primary to be co-produced by ABC Information’ mum or dad firm Disney, following the corporate’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Levy was additionally behind the digicam for the hit Night time on the Museum movies, starring Ben Stiller, and is an government producer and episode director on Netflix’s Stranger Issues. Following a number of pandemic-related delays, his Free Man turned one of many highest-grossing motion pictures of 2021, incomes $331.5 million worldwide.

