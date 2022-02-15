Ryan Zimmerman, who spent entire 16-year MLB career with Nationals, announces retirement

Ryan Zimmerman, a veteran of 16 big-league seasons, announced his retirement on Tuesday, according to Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

“At this point in my career, it’s not about making money,” Zimmerman told the Post. “It’s more the weighing of how much time it takes for me to put in the stuff behind the scenes that lets me still be successful on the field that people don’t really know about. And it’s worth it if you have a chance to win the World Series.”

Zimmerman, who celebrated his 37th birthday last September, spent his entire professional career with the Washington Nationals. He was selected fourth overall in the 2005 draft by way of the University of Virginia, making him the franchise’s initial pick after it relocated from Montreal and rebranded from being known as the Expos. He reached the majors later that season, in 2005, after appearing in 67 minor-league games between the Single and Double-A levels.

Zimmerman would go on to hit .277/.341/.475 (116 OPS+) with 284 home runs and 40.1 Wins Above Replacement in more than 7,400 plate appearances. He made two All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger Awards, and also took home a Gold Glove Award in 2009. Zimmerman was, of course, a member of the 2019 Nationals team that won the franchise’s first World Series. He hit .255/.317/.418 with two home runs that October.

Zimmerman retires as the Nationals’ overwhelming franchise leader in most notable offensive categories. For perspective, he holds a 100-homer advantage over Bryce Harper, and he has more than 1,300 more hits than Juan Soto does. In time, Zimmerman’s share of team records will be reduced; for now, though, his “Mr. National” nickname is both well-earned and apt.