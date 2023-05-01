Safe Spaces for Collective Healing: Group Therapy in Black Communities

May 1, 2023


April 14, 2023 – Join host Al McFarlane and expert contributors, Dr. Bravada Garrett-Akinsanya and Dr. Oliver J. Williams, for an enlightening discussion on the benefits of group therapy in Black communities. Learn how creating safe spaces can promote collective healing and empower your community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in this important conversation and take steps towards mental wellness.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

