Sage Institute Welcomes Dr. Deidra Somerville as New Executive Director

Sage Institute for Psychedelic Therapy, a 501(c)three non-profit which gives high-quality coaching and accessible psychedelic remedy to underserved communities, introduced on Monday the arrival of its new government director, Dr. Deidra Somerville.

Somerville has a background in social work and a few years of expertise in nonprofit administration, fundraising, neighborhood growth, and variety, fairness and inclusion (DEI) facilitation. She believes in a human-first mannequin of working inside organizations, prioritizing neighborhood and relationship constructing. Initially from San Francisco, Somerville returned to the Bay Space from Illinois.

“On behalf of the Sage Institute board of administrators, we welcome Dr. Deidra Somerville as our incoming government director,” mentioned Kat Conour, Sage Institute for Psychedelic Remedy board chair. “Given Dr. Somerville’s experience and clear dedication to fostering well being and well-being for various and underserved communities, we belief that our mission and all these we serve will likely be in the proper arms. We’re assured she is the perfect particular person to develop Sage Institute into what we at all times envisioned it may very well be, and extra.”

“I’m honored and excited to hitch Sage Institute,” mentioned Somerville. “This can be a time of nice change and alternative for our beloved neighborhood of practitioners, companions, volunteers, donors and the people, households, and communities we serve.

“I imagine Sage Institute to be effectively positioned to successfully lead and serve throughout this time of momentous development,” Somerville mentioned. “We’re coaching practitioners, offering a lot wanted entry to psychedelic remedy to underserved communities, and constructing pathways to contribute to the physique of analysis on the dangers and advantages of psychedelic-assisted remedy with various consumer populations. I’m desirous to deliver my experiences as an advocate, organizer, fundraiser, researcher, administrator and healer to guide and serve the Sage Institute neighborhood.”

Sage Institute is the one group that provides low-fee sliding-scale ketamine-assisted remedy alongside paid coaching for intern therapists gaining hours in the direction of licensure as social staff, marriage and household therapists, and psychologists. Dedicated to coaching the subsequent era of various clinicians and leaders within the area, Sage Institute additionally gives a scholarship program to help clinicians from various backgrounds to beat monetary and structural obstacles to their participation.

Somerville’s prime priorities for the subsequent three months are to:

Additional strengthen Sage Institute’s capability to serve an ever-growing consumer base

Diversify the group’s income streams with thriving partnerships

Develop a pipeline to licensure for graduates of the coaching program

About Dr. Deidra Somerville, PhD, MSW

An skilled government, educator and administrator with a demonstrated historical past of advocacy for social justice, Somerville’s profession has been dedicated to the nonprofit and better training industries. She was most not too long ago chargeable for sponsored applications, analysis providers and human analysis protections at Roosevelt College and an adjunct member of the Psychology division at DePaul College.

As well as, she maintained a consulting follow offering help for grant administration, organizational growth and range, fairness and inclusion coaching. Somerville obtained her PhD in neighborhood psychology from Nationwide Louis College, her Grasp of Social Work from Boston College and her undergraduate levels from College of California, Santa Cruz.

