Saharan dust to return to Florida: When it arrives

The Saharan mud is making a comeback subsequent weekend in Florida!

The FOX 35 Storm Crew is monitoring the return of the Saharan Air layer pushing off the west coast of Africa. This mud will journey all through the Atlantic in direction of the Caribbean this week, after which switch nearer to central Florida by subsequent weekend.

This mud helps to protect the tropics quiet, and it’ll most likely be bringing pretty sunrises and sunset all through the realm.

