Sailors race RC sailboats at Freedom Lake Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The Freedom Lake Park in Pinellas Park, Florida, could also be a small frame of water nevertheless it has turn into the venue for the Golden Triangle Model Yacht Club’s races. Dozens of remote-controlled, one-meter-long yachts compete within the calm, strategic waters.

The skippers take a seat at the coastline with their controllers, studying the wind from afar, observing for shifts and expecting wind instructions underneath the sun shades of timber. Even even though they aren’t at the boats, the contest brings out the tactical abilities of the sailors.

The Golden Triangle Model Yacht Club has been round for the reason that Nineteen Sixties and its participants come with skilled and leisure sailors in addition to newcomers to the remote-control crusing global. The festival is fierce, however it is all about pleasure and technique, in keeping with the skippers.

“There’s a hard set of rules we have to follow,” mentioned Chris Dingle, one golden triangle style yacht membership member. “The competition is great. There is a lot of tactics and strategy. That’s part of the thrill of it for me.” The membership meets at Freedom Lake on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings.